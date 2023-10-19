Autocar product test: best jump starters 2023

Modern jump starters use a variety of battery technologies, including lithium- and lead-based chemistries, with the latter typically being heavier but cheaper.

In this product test we compare both types, and we also look at what other features the jump starters offer; a USB, 12V or even three-pin charging socket is a great feature, especially for camping trips when every imaginable device needs charging, and a flat battery on your car is also more likely.

We’ve also considered how powerful our starters are, and the safety aspects including whether they warn against wrongful connection, dead shorts, and a low charge on the car battery.

Finally, there’s also the question of how often the jump starter itself needs to be charged, which can be as often as every two months with lead batteries, while some of the lithium-based cells can be left for up to six months before needing a maintenance charge.

Value for money is always a factor in our product tests.

Top 10 jump starters for cars

1. Noco Boost Sport GB20 - OVERALL BEST BUY

Price: £84.95

Buy from: Amazon

Manufacturer’s recommendation: Petrol up to 4.0-litres, diesel – not stated. Noco's Jump Starters are becoming as popular in the UK as they are on the other side of the Atlantic, and it’s easy to see why given their solid performance, safety and idiot-proof ease of use.

Important warnings are clearly flagged up on the unit itself, including to show when you’ve connected the cables incorrectly, if there’s an electrical short or if the car’s battery is very low on charge. Similarly, the 100-lumen LED torch is very bright and can be used for dark, under-the-bonnet moments or as an emergency warning light thanks to its emergency flashing modes.