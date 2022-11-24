Zenvo reveals ultra-exclusive 1360bhp TSR-GT grand tourer

Zenvo has launched an ultra-exclusive grand tourer that features significantly upgraded performance, an aerodynamic, streamlined design and a more luxurious interior than that of the firm's 'standard' TSR hypercar.

The Zenvo TSR-GT, which is limited to just three examples that have already been sold, is the final model to use the firm’s TS platform. Zenvo says it features a low-drag design with improved dynamics and a higher top speed than the standard Zenvo TSR.

Behind the driver is a 5.8-litre flat-plane V8 engine with twin superchargers, equipped with a new performance pack that includes upgrades to the transmission, power unit and exhaust manifold. Zenvo also says the racer can run on high-ethanol E85 fuel.

The changes increase the power output to 1360bhp - 183bhp more than the standard TSR. Top speed also jumps from 202mph to a staggering 263mph (limited), owing in part to a longer spoiler and new aerodynamic wheel discs, both made from carbonfibre.

That puts the Danish hypercar ahead of the Rimac Nevera, officially the world's fastest electric production car (258mph), but just behind the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ (limited to 273mph) in terms of top speed.

Inside, the TSR-GT gains leather trim, which replaces other materials around the cabin. The Alcantara steering wheel, dashboard and seat trim are all swapped for leather alternatives, with noise-reducing, leather-edged floor mats.

Zenvo chairman Jens Sverdrup said: “A new era for Zenvo beckons, but before then, we’ve created our interpretation of a GT variant of the TS platform. We’ll make just three models.

“The final edition of the TS Zenvo platform – the TSR-GT – warrants a drastic styling change, yet remains in keeping with the traditional Zenvo aesthetic. This is a fitting addition to the TS platform, which has spanned across four models."

The TS platform has been used for four hypercars: the race-only TSR, TS1 GT, TSR-S and now the TSR-GT. Sverdrup said the GT could be the final model to use the platform.

Each car is hand-built at Zenvo’s factory in Denmark. Prices for the three sold units were not detailed, but we’d expect the GT to command a higher premium than the TSR-S, which was priced at £1.3 million in 2021.