Zeekr 7X is large electric SUV heading to Europe in 2025

Upmarket Chinese brand's latest EV, twinned with new Smart #5, should offer around 350 miles of range
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
30 August 2024

Chinese brand Zeekr has revealed the 7X, a Volkswagen Touareg-sized premium electric SUV twinned with the rugged Smart #5.

It will go on sale in China at the end of September, before heading to other markets - including Europe - by the end of 2025. 

It follows the Zeekr 001 saloon and Zeekr X crossover EVs, both of which are already available in some European markets. 

Zeekr is expected to come to the UK next year, joining fellow Geely-owned brands LEVC, Lotus, Polestar, Smart and Volvo.

Measuring 4.8m long, 1.9m wide and 1.7m tall, the 7X will be positioned to take on SUVs like the Hyundai Santa Fe and Kia Sorento – albeit without offering a third row of seats.

Instead, Zeekr has positioned the 7X as a roomier alternative to the likes of the Touareg, with a roomy second row and enough space to “easily support a camping staycation at the weekend”.

That’s despite its 616-litre boot capacity not being as large as rivals' (the Santa Fe offers 628 litres with five seats in place, for example).

Underneath, it sits on the same SEA platform as the new #5 SUV and draws power from either a 75kWh or 100kWh battery.

In Europe, the #5 will be sold exclusively with the larger pack, so expect the same for the 7X. In the #5, that offers a 348 mile range.

The 7X also uses the same 800V electrical architecture as the #5, meaning it should be able to charge from 10-80% in just 15 minutes.

Zeekr said it can hit 62mph from standing in just 3.8sec but hasn't yet published power or torque figures.

Details on what European-market 7Xs will come equipped with are still under wraps, but we expect the dual-screen interior set-up and plethora of active safety features to be retained.

Following other Chinese car makers' bid to undercut rivals, a starting price of around £40,000 is expected for the 7X in the UK.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is a Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

