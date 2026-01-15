BACK TO ALL NEWS
Wild Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC packs GTD's supercharged V8
Neue Klasse BMW 4 Series to offer petrol, EV and hot M4

Wild Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC packs GTD's supercharged V8

Muscle car line-up extended with 'sinister' performance version to sit just underneath track-bred GTD

James Attwood
News
3 mins read
15 January 2026

The Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC has been revealed as a new track-focused variant of the fabled muscle car, designed to bring the performance of the flagship GTD to a wider audience.

Developed in-house by Ford Racing, the 'Street Cred' essentially takes the popular Dark Horse variant of the Mk7 Mustang and adds in key elements honed on the GTD and its GT3 racing sibling. 

It has been created in line with Ford’s quest to ensure the Mustang rivals the likes of the Porsche 911 in offering a broad line-up focused on a wide variety of buyers.

Brand manager Ryan Shaughnessy described the car as an example of Ford’s ongoing ‘race to road’ strategy, and “the entry point into ultra-high-performance models for people who aspire to a GTD”.

While the Dark Horse is powered by Ford’s 5.0-litre 'Coyote' V8, making 500bhp in US-market spec, the SC features the 5.2-litre supercharged V8 used in the GTD.

It produces 815bhp in that car, but Ford has yet to confirm the final output of the SC. While it will sit between the two models, engineering chief Arie Groeneveld hinted that it will be closer to the GTD in output than the Dark Horse. 

The engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, whereas the GTD uses an eight-speeder.

There's variable traction control based on the system in the GTD but now offering five different levels to adjust for a broader range of users than its more extreme brethren. 

As well as the race-bred engine, the SC has received an extensive series of upgrades over the Dark Horse. Groeneveld said the focus was on “aerodynamic and vehicle dynamics” with the goal of offering “predictable handling”, adding that “we pushed the attributes of this car as far as we could go.”

The SC sits on new Magneride dampers that are controlled by software (developed in-house) that can adjust each damper individually 1000 times per second. That suspension also features firmer springs, new stabiliser bars and modified front control arms. 

There's a new lightweight magnesium strut brace and forged suspension links to aid the steering feel and further reduce weight. The steering rack has also been altered, while Brembo brakes are standard, with the regular model featuring six-piston front calibers and four-piston versions at the rear. Standard models feature Pirelli tyres.

The SC has also received a substantial styling makeover, again fusing elements of the Dark Horse with the GTD. Many of the design changes have been made to boost performance, but senior designer Aaron Walker said the design brief was to make a model that looked “gritty, attitudinal and sinister”. 

The interior has likewise been altered, gaining bespoke fabrics and the steering wheel from the GTD.

Ford will offer the SC in a range of new colours and design elements, including exterior decals and the seatbelts in a new teal colour – a choice inspired by the Mustang 429, a limited-run homologation special from 1970.

The front of the car includes substantially larger air intakes – with 60% more open area than the standard Dark Horse – to boost cooling and airflow, while the bonnet features a carbonfibre air intake with aerodynamic elements said to generate 7.5 times more downforce than the regular version.

Latest Reviews

Lamborghini Temerario review 2026 001
Lamborghini Temerario
8
Lamborghini Temerario
vw passat 2026 027
Volkswagen Passat
8
Volkswagen Passat
Tesla Moel Y Standard review 2026001
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y
Audi Q3 road test review 2026 001
Audi Q3
7
Audi Q3
VW Tayron 2025 jb20250501 9431
Volkswagen Tayron
8
Volkswagen Tayron

View all car reviews

There is also a substantial rear wing, which complements a similarly chunky ducktail spoiler on the boot lip. Combined, the wing and spoiler are said to produce around 281kg of downforce at speeds of 180mph.

The SC will be offered with an optional Track Pack, featuring a specific tune for the Magneride suspension, carbonfibre wheels, uprated Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes and custom Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres, measuring 305/30 R20 at the front and 315/30 R20 at the rear.

Shaughnessy declined to comment on pricing, but there will be an uplift on the circa-$63,000 (£50,000) starting price of the Dark Horse.

He expects the SC to help win over new customers, noting Ford research that shows 40%% of Dark Horse buyers are new to the brand.

The Dark Horse is sold in right-hand drive in the UK, although emissions regulations mean it offers 'only' 453bhp. The SC won't be offered in the UK.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Associate editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

