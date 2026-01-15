The Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC has been revealed as a new track-focused variant of the fabled muscle car, designed to bring the performance of the flagship GTD to a wider audience.

Developed in-house by Ford Racing, the 'Street Cred' essentially takes the popular Dark Horse variant of the Mk7 Mustang and adds in key elements honed on the GTD and its GT3 racing sibling.

It has been created in line with Ford’s quest to ensure the Mustang rivals the likes of the Porsche 911 in offering a broad line-up focused on a wide variety of buyers.

Brand manager Ryan Shaughnessy described the car as an example of Ford’s ongoing ‘race to road’ strategy, and “the entry point into ultra-high-performance models for people who aspire to a GTD”.

While the Dark Horse is powered by Ford’s 5.0-litre 'Coyote' V8, making 500bhp in US-market spec, the SC features the 5.2-litre supercharged V8 used in the GTD.

It produces 815bhp in that car, but Ford has yet to confirm the final output of the SC. While it will sit between the two models, engineering chief Arie Groeneveld hinted that it will be closer to the GTD in output than the Dark Horse.

The engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, whereas the GTD uses an eight-speeder.

There's variable traction control based on the system in the GTD but now offering five different levels to adjust for a broader range of users than its more extreme brethren.

As well as the race-bred engine, the SC has received an extensive series of upgrades over the Dark Horse. Groeneveld said the focus was on “aerodynamic and vehicle dynamics” with the goal of offering “predictable handling”, adding that “we pushed the attributes of this car as far as we could go.”

The SC sits on new Magneride dampers that are controlled by software (developed in-house) that can adjust each damper individually 1000 times per second. That suspension also features firmer springs, new stabiliser bars and modified front control arms.

There's a new lightweight magnesium strut brace and forged suspension links to aid the steering feel and further reduce weight. The steering rack has also been altered, while Brembo brakes are standard, with the regular model featuring six-piston front calibers and four-piston versions at the rear. Standard models feature Pirelli tyres.

The SC has also received a substantial styling makeover, again fusing elements of the Dark Horse with the GTD. Many of the design changes have been made to boost performance, but senior designer Aaron Walker said the design brief was to make a model that looked “gritty, attitudinal and sinister”.

The interior has likewise been altered, gaining bespoke fabrics and the steering wheel from the GTD.

Ford will offer the SC in a range of new colours and design elements, including exterior decals and the seatbelts in a new teal colour – a choice inspired by the Mustang 429, a limited-run homologation special from 1970.

The front of the car includes substantially larger air intakes – with 60% more open area than the standard Dark Horse – to boost cooling and airflow, while the bonnet features a carbonfibre air intake with aerodynamic elements said to generate 7.5 times more downforce than the regular version.