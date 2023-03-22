Westfield Chesil to relaunch this year with first EV due by 2024

Newly relaunched British company Westfield Chesil will begin selling cars again this year and has set its sights on launching its first EV in 2024.

Bought by Nigel Trilk after going into administration in June 2022 after nearly 40 years in business, the company will return with the Caterham-chasing Westfield Sport 250 and Westfield Sport 2000, along with two new versions of the Chesil Speedster, a Porsche 356 replica.

From 2024, the cars will be sold with a new engine, replacing the current Ford Focus ST-derived 2.0-litre petrol units – although the firm remains tight-lipped on the supplier’s identity.

An electric version of the Speedster, already in the works under the previous ownership – and which attracted a lot of interest in the brand during the sale process – will be officially launched in the same year, it has been confirmed. A prototype was first shown at the Silverstone Classic in 2019.

A gently refreshed version of the Westfield Eleven – first created in 1982 as a replica of the open-top Lotus Eleven – will also arrive next year.

Speaking when he took over, Trilk promised to “work with suppliers, customers, dealers and Westfield and Chesil owners’ groups to understand the best way to revitalise the famous brand”.

Among the changes Trilk has since made is a move from Westfield’s long-term home in Kingswinford to a new headquarters in Bicester.

Nearby classic car specialist Project Shop will build non-kit orders, with its owner Simeon Cattle also running Westfield’s day-to-day operations.

Steve Hole