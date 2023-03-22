BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Westfield Chesil to relaunch this year with first EV due by 2024
UP NEXT
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 28)

Westfield Chesil to relaunch this year with first EV due by 2024

Forty-year-old smalltime British company will return with two Caterham rivals and an electric Speedster
Autocar
News
2 mins read
22 March 2023

Newly relaunched British company Westfield Chesil will begin selling cars again this year and has set its sights on launching its first EV in 2024. 

Bought by Nigel Trilk after going into administration in June 2022 after nearly 40 years in business, the company will return with the Caterham-chasing Westfield Sport 250 and Westfield Sport 2000, along with two new versions of the Chesil Speedster, a Porsche 356 replica. 

From 2024, the cars will be sold with a new engine, replacing the current Ford Focus ST-derived 2.0-litre petrol units – although the firm remains tight-lipped on the supplier’s identity.

Related articles

An electric version of the Speedster, already in the works under the previous ownership – and which attracted a lot of interest in the brand during the sale process – will be officially launched in the same year, it has been confirmed. A prototype was first shown at the Silverstone Classic in 2019. 

A gently refreshed version of the Westfield Eleven – first created in 1982 as a replica of the open-top Lotus Eleven – will also arrive next year. 

Speaking when he took over, Trilk promised to “work with suppliers, customers, dealers and Westfield and Chesil owners’ groups to understand the best way to revitalise the famous brand”. 

Among the changes Trilk has since made is a move from Westfield’s long-term home in Kingswinford to a new headquarters in Bicester. 

Car Review
Ford Focus ST
Ford Focus ST 2019 road test - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Nearby classic car specialist Project Shop will build non-kit orders, with its owner Simeon Cattle also running Westfield’s day-to-day operations.

Steve Hole

Advertisement

Latest Drives

2023 Kia Ray first drive in Seoul 1716
Kia Ray 2023 first drive
Kia Ray 2023 first drive
mercedes amg sl63 2023 001 cornering
Mercedes-AMG SL 63
Mercedes-AMG SL 63
lexus rx250h 2023 79 cornering front
Lexus RX 350h 2023 first drive
Lexus RX 350h 2023 first drive
citroen c3 you review 2023 01 cornering front
Citroen C3 You 2023 first drive
Citroen C3 You 2023 first drive
lexus rx450h review 2023 49 tracking front
Lexus RX 450h+ 2023 first drive
Lexus RX 450h+ 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Ford Focus ST 2019 road test - hero front

Ford Focus ST

Expectations are high for Ford’s latest family-sized hot hatch. Can it live up to them?

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
russ13b 22 March 2023

Didn't Westfield buy GTM then announce they were working on a new one? Guessing that completely dead now then?

Latest Drives

2023 Kia Ray first drive in Seoul 1716
Kia Ray 2023 first drive
Kia Ray 2023 first drive
mercedes amg sl63 2023 001 cornering
Mercedes-AMG SL 63
Mercedes-AMG SL 63
lexus rx250h 2023 79 cornering front
Lexus RX 350h 2023 first drive
Lexus RX 350h 2023 first drive
citroen c3 you review 2023 01 cornering front
Citroen C3 You 2023 first drive
Citroen C3 You 2023 first drive
lexus rx450h review 2023 49 tracking front
Lexus RX 450h+ 2023 first drive
Lexus RX 450h+ 2023 first drive

View all latest drives