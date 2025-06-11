BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: WATCH: All-new Apple CarPlay Ultra in action - in an Aston Martin DBX 707
UP NEXT
China's Xiaomi claims EV Nurburgring record with 1527bhp SU7 Ultra

WATCH: All-new Apple CarPlay Ultra in action - in an Aston Martin DBX 707

CarPlay now runs across two screens and can control various in-car functions in latest Aston Martin models

Autocar
News
1 min read
11 June 2025

Aston Martin has become the first manufacturer to offer the second generation of Apple's in-car smartphone mirroring system.

Related articles

Apple CarPlay Ultra dramatically expands the amount of screen space that the Apple interface can occupy, entering the car's instrument display as well as its infotainment screen.

This means users can display maps or media alongside the rev counter and speedometer. They will also be able to select one of various designs for the instruments, as well as personalised colours, backgrounds and screen layouts. Watch our video above to see it in action in the updated Aston Martin DBX707.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Nissan Micra 2025 020
Nissan Micra review
Nissan Micra review
01 BMW iX3 Neue Klasse 2025 Autocar review lead driving
BMW iX3 Prototype review
BMW iX3 Prototype review
Volvo EX40 front driving
Volvo EX40
7
Volvo EX40
Alpine A290 GTS review 202500 front tracking
Alpine A290
9
Alpine A290
Polestar 3 review 2025 01
Polestar 3
8
Polestar 3

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 BMW Z4 2.0 30i M Sport Auto SDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2021
£31,995
17,810miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 208 1.2 PureTech Allure Euro 6 3dr
2015
£3,995
71,337miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz Gla 1.6 GLA180 Urban Edition 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£15,999
42,895miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda OCTAVIA 1.4 TSI IV 13kWh SE L DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£13,975
74,000miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A3 1.0 TFSI 30 S Line Sportback S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£16,000
79,967miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda CX-5 2.0 SKYACTIV-G Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£20,495
22,960miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford FOCUS 1.0T EcoBoost ST-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£16,990
12,887miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen ID.3 Pro Performance 58kWh 1ST Edition Auto 5dr
2020
£13,490
40,250miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi Q2 1.0 TFSI 30 Technik Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£13,995
43,069miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Nissan Micra 2025 020
Nissan Micra review
Nissan Micra review
01 BMW iX3 Neue Klasse 2025 Autocar review lead driving
BMW iX3 Prototype review
BMW iX3 Prototype review
Volvo EX40 front driving
Volvo EX40
7
Volvo EX40
Alpine A290 GTS review 202500 front tracking
Alpine A290
9
Alpine A290
Polestar 3 review 2025 01
Polestar 3
8
Polestar 3

View all car reviews