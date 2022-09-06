Volkswagen readies electric ID Tiguan for potential 2026 launch

An electric version of the Volkswagen Tiguan could arrive in the future, as part of a push for the Volkswagen Group’s brands to draw more closely on their heritage for future electrified models.

The Tiguan is Volkswagen’s best-selling SUV and one of its fully global models. Reports from Germany have also suggested the electric version – likely to be branded the ID Tiguan – could arrive in 2026 and be a similar size to the ICE model.

Set to receive a significant style overhaul this year, the Tiguan will be brought in line with the design language of the smaller Volkswagen Golf and Volkswagen Polo. It's expected the ID Tiguan will receive a similar design to its ICE counterpart.

Speaking at the Volkswagen Group’s annual press conference, chairman Oliver Blume said that the heritage of its brands – which include Audi, Porsche and Volkswagen – was a key differentiator from new EV makers arriving on the market.

The Volkswagen brand initially launched its bespoke EVs under the new ID sub-brand but is now working to ensure some of its classic model names have a future in the electric era under new boss Thomas Schäfer.

It's likely the ID Tiguan will use the revamped MEB Plus EV platform. Maintaining styling similar to the current Tiguan would also help separate it from the ID 4.

Blume noted that the ID sub-brand would continue in the future, noting that it has “started very successfully.”

Schäfer has previously told Autocar that the Golf and GTI badges will be used on future electric models, with the forthcoming entry-level 'ID 2' tipped to take the ID Golf name into production.

“It has been a major advantage for the Volkswagen Group to have a great product portfolio and brand heritage, which sets us apart from many of those new automotive brands that are joining the market,” said Blume.