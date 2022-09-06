BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volkswagen readies electric ID Tiguan for potential 2026 launch
UP NEXT
How Japan’s small Kei cars could thrive in Europe

Volkswagen readies electric ID Tiguan for potential 2026 launch

VW Group boss Oliver Blume hinted EV version of SUV would help retain brand heritage
News
3 mins read
14 March 2023

An electric version of the Volkswagen Tiguan could arrive in the future, as part of a push for the Volkswagen Group’s brands to draw more closely on their heritage for future electrified models.

The Tiguan is Volkswagen’s best-selling SUV and one of its fully global models. Reports from Germany have also suggested the electric version – likely to be branded the ID Tiguan – could arrive in 2026 and be a similar size to the ICE model.

Set to receive a significant style overhaul this year, the Tiguan will be brought in line with the design language of the smaller Volkswagen Golf and Volkswagen Polo. It's expected the ID Tiguan will receive a similar design to its ICE counterpart. 

Related articles

Speaking at the Volkswagen Group’s annual press conference, chairman Oliver Blume said that the heritage of its brands – which include Audi, Porsche and Volkswagen – was a key differentiator from new EV makers arriving on the market.

The Volkswagen brand initially launched its bespoke EVs under the new ID sub-brand but is now working to ensure some of its classic model names have a future in the electric era under new boss Thomas Schäfer.

It's likely the ID Tiguan will use the revamped MEB Plus EV platform. Maintaining styling similar to the current Tiguan would also help separate it from the ID 4.

Blume noted that the ID sub-brand would continue in the future, noting that it has “started very successfully.”

Schäfer has previously told Autocar that the Golf and GTI badges will be used on future electric models, with the forthcoming entry-level 'ID 2' tipped to take the ID Golf name into production.

“It has been a major advantage for the Volkswagen Group to have a great product portfolio and brand heritage, which sets us apart from many of those new automotive brands that are joining the market,” said Blume.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

mercedes amg sl63 2023 001 cornering
Mercedes-AMG SL 63
Mercedes-AMG SL 63
lexus rx250h 2023 79 cornering front
Lexus RX 350h 2023 first drive
Lexus RX 350h 2023 first drive
citroen c3 you review 2023 01 cornering front
Citroen C3 You 2023 first drive
Citroen C3 You 2023 first drive
lexus rx450h review 2023 49 tracking front
Lexus RX 450h+ 2023 first drive
Lexus RX 450h+ 2023 first drive
dacia jogger review 2023 01 cornering front
Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140 2023 first drive
Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen’s compact SUV bulks up for a bigger slice of segment sales, but faces strong competition from the Volvo XC40 and Mazda CX-5

Read our review
Back to top

“Our brands have a long tradition and are very appealing. Customers buy brands, and they're made up of icons.

“It’s my expectation that our outstanding iconic products, such as the Golf, the GTI brand, the Tiguan, the Audi Quattro and the Porsche 911, can be transformed.”

“Take the 911, for example. We’re going to offer hybrid powertrains to move towards e-mobility. And if you take the Tiguan, I see huge opportunities to turn that product into an electric version.”

Other Group brands are also set to start using classic names for new EVs, with Porsche set to release electric versions of the Macan and Cayenne in the coming years and Audi using the Quattro branding for four-wheel-drive EVs.

The Group is also drawing on external heritage by reviving the Scout name for a new brand that will make ladder-frame electric off-roaders for the US market.

A prototype of the new Tiguan – expected to launch in 2024 – has shown a completely new front end with sharper headlights, a much larger front grille and a redesigned front splitter. 

Indicators have also been added to the wing mirrors, while the SUV retains its distinctive three-spoke chrome detailing at the nose.

Advertisement
Back to top

The rear end, meanwhile, largely resembles the existing Tiguan, save for bulkier bodywork.

Car Review
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
Read our full road test review
Read more

The prototype was largely camouflaged with a black, line-obscuring livery, but it’s clear to see the new Tiguan will feature a wheelbase larger than on the current car but still smaller than on the seven-seat Tiguan Allspace. 

A visible exhaust muffler and rear quad exhaust decoys show that the Tiguan will retain ICE power for this generation. It will likely retain the same powertrains as the current Tiguan: a selection of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains with up to 242bhp.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
6
Add a comment…
Citytiger 6 September 2022

Friendly, is that Autocar speak for uglier, and i hope they keep the obviously fake exhausts because they are also friendly...

00se7en 6 September 2022

There's quite a lot of disguise there - whole grille looks tacked on to disguise what's really underneath.  From the profile it seems to be more rounded than the current car's straight lines - like a mini Touareg perhaps.

Currently have a 70-plate facelift Tiguan, having previously run a 67-plate Mk2.  They've been perfect family transport - large boot and lots of rear speace in a small-ish footprint - but the main reason I won't be getting another is the terrible electrics/infotainment in the current one compared to the 67-plate version, which was faultless.  Really buggy despite receiving updates.  Reading Autocar's long-term review of the Audi Q4 I think I'll be giving all VAG products a wide berth until they get better at software again.

xxxx 6 September 2022

Think I'll wait till the disguise is removed and the prototype is finalised, I feel some people write their posts and make judgements a year to early. 

Latest Drives

mercedes amg sl63 2023 001 cornering
Mercedes-AMG SL 63
Mercedes-AMG SL 63
lexus rx250h 2023 79 cornering front
Lexus RX 350h 2023 first drive
Lexus RX 350h 2023 first drive
citroen c3 you review 2023 01 cornering front
Citroen C3 You 2023 first drive
Citroen C3 You 2023 first drive
lexus rx450h review 2023 49 tracking front
Lexus RX 450h+ 2023 first drive
Lexus RX 450h+ 2023 first drive
dacia jogger review 2023 01 cornering front
Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140 2023 first drive
Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140 2023 first drive

View all latest drives