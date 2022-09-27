Vauxhall Astra GSe launches electrified performance brand

The Vauxhall Astra will be the first model to get a performance overhaul under the firm’s new GSe brand – an electrified successor for the GSi nameplate.
Launching as a plug-in hybrid, the new range-topping, dynamically enhanced Astra GSe gets sharper handling, a tweaked, lowered chassis and uprated engine performance.
As with standard models, the GSe will be available in both hatchback and Sports Tourer guises. The model uses the same 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine and 12.4kWh battery as the regular Astra plug-in hybrid already on sale, but its total output is boosted from 178bhp to 222bhp.
Vauxhall has yet to announce any performance figures, but the mechanically identical Peugeot 308 225 plug-in hybrid has a 0-62mph time of 7.7sec, a 146mph top speed and an electric-only range of 37 miles.
For its first foray into the electrified performance sphere, Vauxhall has fitted the Astra with GSe-specific tuned dampers and sports-calibrated steering and it has lowered the ride height by 10mm.
Upgraded looks include new 18in alloys, a bespoke front bumper, GSe badging and performance-themed interior detailing.
The arrival of a new GSe line was previewed by last year’s retro-styled Manta GSe concept and comes as part of Vauxhall’s plan to become a fully electric brand by 2028.
£40k seems a big ask. More of an issue is every test of this powertrain highlights how laggy it is, and how poorly integrated the EV element is when pressing on. So it just doesnt work in a sporting car. Maybe when it goes fully EV, although that will be heavy.
This engine once produced 260bhp without any electrication, and had a manual box in the RCZ R ad 308 GTi. I could believe using that in this car might make quite a fun new Astra, but not this.