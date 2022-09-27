BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Vauxhall Astra GSe launches electrified performance brand
UP NEXT
Has the moment finally arrived for new-car subscription services?

Vauxhall Astra GSe launches electrified performance brand

First entry into new sporting sub-brand is 222bhp PHEV with firmed-up chassis
News
2 mins read
27 September 2022

The Vauxhall Astra will be the first model to get a performance overhaul under the firm’s new GSe brand – an electrified successor for the GSi nameplate.

Launching as a plug-in hybrid, the new range-topping, dynamically enhanced Astra GSe gets sharper handling, a tweaked, lowered chassis and uprated engine performance.

As with standard models, the GSe will be available in both hatchback and Sports Tourer guises. The model uses the same 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine and 12.4kWh battery as the regular Astra plug-in hybrid already on sale, but its total output is boosted from 178bhp to 222bhp.

Related articles

Vauxhall has yet to announce any performance figures, but the mechanically identical Peugeot 308 225 plug-in hybrid has a 0-62mph time of 7.7sec, a 146mph top speed and an electric-only range of 37 miles.

For its first foray into the electrified performance sphere, Vauxhall has fitted the Astra with GSe-specific tuned dampers and sports-calibrated steering and it has lowered the ride height by 10mm.

Upgraded looks include new 18in alloys, a bespoke front bumper, GSe badging and performance-themed interior detailing.

The arrival of a new GSe line was previewed by last year’s retro-styled Manta GSe concept and comes as part of Vauxhall’s plan to become a fully electric brand by 2028.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

lr discovery D300 01 front tracking
Land Rover Discovery D300 Metropolitan Edition first drive
Land Rover Discovery D300 Metropolitan Edition first drive
bmw 3 series 01 front tracking
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
toyota supra 2022 01 front tracking
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
01 DS 7 FD 2022 Hero track
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
GR Corolla Morizo cornering
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 vauxhall astra 2022 european first drive tracking front

Vauxhall Astra

Eye-catching to look at, refined and polished to drive, and well equipped – but notably pricier and less practical than its big-selling predecessors

Read our review
Back to top

Similarly conceived GSe versions of the Vauxhall Corsa Electric and Vauxhall Grandland plug-in hybrid models look likely as part of the performance push. However, the firm has yet to give any indication of plans to launch an equivalent to the full-bore VXR sporting brand.

Car Review
Vauxhall Astra
1 vauxhall astra 2022 european first drive tracking front
Read our full road test review
Read more

GSe (for Grand Sport electric) is Vauxhall’s replacement for the GSi performance brand, which over 40 years launched an array of warmed-up cult classics including the Nova GSi, Manta GSi and Mk3 Astra GSi.

The Astra GSe is expected to command a near-£40,000 price, given that it will sit at the top of the Astra range, which is currently headed by the £36,115 Ultimate variant. Orders will open later this year, with the first deliveries scheduled for the start of 2023.

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Astra 1.6 16v SRi Auto Euro 5 5dr
2011
£3,999
92,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.8i 16v Life 5dr
2007
£2,444
43,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 2.0i 16v VXR Sport Hatch 3dr
2010
£8,295
67,448miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall ASTRA 2.0 CDTi EcoFLEX Elite Manual Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£8,990
36,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall ASTRA 1.6i Design Sports Tourer Euro 6 5dr
2015
£6,390
67,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4T 16V 125 Design 5dr - Front/Rear Parking Sensors - Apple CarPlay/Androi
2016
£10,000
29,492miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.0i Turbo EcoTEC SRi Nav Manual Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£9,995
44,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.6 16v SRi Manual Euro 5 5dr
2014
£4,990
74,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall ASTRA 1.6 16v Elite Manual Euro 5 5dr
2010
£2,695
101,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
artill 27 September 2022

£40k seems a big ask. More of an issue is every test of this powertrain highlights how laggy it is, and how poorly integrated the EV element is when pressing on. So it just doesnt work in a sporting car. Maybe when it goes fully EV, although that will be heavy.

This engine once produced 260bhp without any electrication, and had a manual box in the RCZ R ad 308 GTi. I could believe using that in this car might make quite a fun new Astra, but not this. 

Latest Drives

lr discovery D300 01 front tracking
Land Rover Discovery D300 Metropolitan Edition first drive
Land Rover Discovery D300 Metropolitan Edition first drive
bmw 3 series 01 front tracking
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
toyota supra 2022 01 front tracking
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
01 DS 7 FD 2022 Hero track
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
GR Corolla Morizo cornering
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review

View all latest drives