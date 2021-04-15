BACK TO ALL NEWS
Updated Toyota Camry on sale from £32,260

Facelifted Toyota Camry goes on sale in the UK with minor design revisions and kit upgrades
Joe Holding
News
2 mins read
15 April 2021

A mildly updated Toyota Camry has gone on sale two years after the hybrid-only saloon was launched, introducing a number of design changes and additions to the equipment list.

The front bumper has been reworked, with chrome pieces framing the black horizontal bars of the grille. The tail-lights have been subtly altered, too.

Inside, the leather upholstery has been redesigned and the power-adjustable front seats gain ventilation and memory functions. This is in addition to the heating and lumbar support that was already standard.

Smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is also now standard and Lane Trace Assistance has been added to Toyota’s suite of safety systems.

The entry-level Design trim is priced from £32,260 and includes two-zone automatic air conditioning, front and rear parking sensors, low-beam LED headlights, front foglights, daytime running lights and sat-nav. It rides on 17in alloy wheels with a 10-spoke design and features a 7.0in multimedia touchscreen.

Top-spec Excel cars cost from £34,830 and upgrade the wheels to 18in alloys with a multi-spoke design. The infotainment screen grows to 9.0in and Toyota’s Panoramic View Monitor is added to give drivers a 360deg view of the immediate area around the car – useful in tight spaces.

The mirrors tilt when reversing to give drivers a better view and Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Blind Spot Monitoring systems are introduced for added safety.

Other additions include paddle shifters on the power-adjusting steering wheel - which gains a heater function and memory setting - as well as rear privacy glass and wireless charging. Smart entry is added, too.

The hybrid Camry retains its 2.5-litre engine, which produces 215bhp and 149lb ft of torque. The 0-62mph sprint takes 8.3sec and fuel economy is quoted as 50.4-53.2mpg.

