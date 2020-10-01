BACK TO ALL NEWS
Updated Kia Rio supermini priced from £13,995
Updated Kia Rio supermini priced from £13,995

Supermini gains efficiency-boosting mild hybrid tech at the top of the line-up, alongside style and interior updates
News
2 mins read
1 October 2020

Kia has priced up its upgraded Rio supermini, which is available to order from today and can be specified with the brand's first mild-hybrid petrol powertrain.

The range opens at £13,995 for a Rio with entry-level '1' trim, a new version of Kia’s 83bhp naturally aspirated 1.2-litre unit and a five-speed manual gearbox. Prices climb to £16,595 for the 98bhp 1.0-litre T-GDi with a six-speed manual, and £18,895 for the new 118bhp mild-hybrid option in second-from-top 3 trim. 

The mild-hybrid engine is also available in range-topping GT-Line S trim with the choice of a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic gearbox, priced at £19,895 and £20,895 respectively. 

The new powertrain, which is the key upgrade alongside the design changes, pairs Kia's ‘Smartstream’ 1.0-litre T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine with a 48V electrical system.

These enable the Rio to offer electric torque assistance and regenerative braking, maximising fuel efficiency and offering up to 52.3mpg on the WLTP cycle, depending on specification. So equipped, the Rio will accelerate from 0-60mph in 9.8 seconds with a manual gearbox, and emit between 122 and 126g/km of CO2.

Further setting the Rio apart is the introduction of Kia’s Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) technology, which enables the engine to switch between different combustion cycles depending on load to maximise efficiency, and a new clutch-by-wire intelligent manual transmission.

This latter innovation means there's no mechanical connection between the gearstick and gearbox and clutch - believed to be a market first. It's said to contribute to the mild-hybrid powertrain's greater fuel efficiency while maintaining the driver engagement of a conventional manual gearbox.

These upgrades also increase performance over the Rio’s previous ‘Kappa’ 1.0-litre T-GDi engine, with a 16%-higher peak torque output.

Peak power, however, is unaltered, with the Smartstream engine producing the same 98bhp or 118bhp as the unit it replaces. 

The Rio’s upgrade continues inside, where an enlarged 8.0in touchscreen infotainment system leads the improvements.

New safety kit also features, including Lane Following Assist, which uses camera and radar sensors to maintain a safe distance from the car in front while monitoring road markings to keep the car in the centre of its lane.

On the outside, the Rio receives several styling updates. The front grille is now narrower and the front bumper lower and wider, while new full-LED headlights have been added.

Two new paint colours are introduced with the upgraded Rio, bringing the number of options to nine, depending on specification and market. The upgraded car is also offered with a new eight-spoke 16in alloy wheel design.

2

Aussierob

26 May 2020

1. Dumpy, though not unattractive hatchbacks nobody in Europe wanted

2. More stylish exteriors, low rent interiors and still old tech powertrains. Long warranties 

3. Competitive styling, inside and out, still old tech engines and cheap interiors

4. Excellent styling, competitive interiors

5. All round excellence, powertrains more than competitive, possibly class leading (today)

6. Highly desirable premium product, better than VW in every class 

7. Best sellers in every class

 

Who'd have thunk?

Robbo

A View from Down Under

 

si73

26 May 2020
That gearbox clutch combo sounds interesting.

