Currently reading: Tuthill turns Porsche 911 into wild 1200kg GT1 racer for the road
Ferrari 550 reborn: manual V12 GT boosted and updated

Tuthill turns Porsche 911 into wild 1200kg GT1 racer for the road

1990s Le Mans supercar inspires UK firm's most radical build yet; offers 500bhp atmo flat six and manual 'box
Felix Page
News
3 mins read
16 August 2024

British Porsche specialist Tuthill has channeled the spirit of a legendary 1990s endurance racer to create a highly exclusive, road-going supercar with track-honed technology and an analogue focus. 

It’s called the Tuthill GT One and has been conceived as a tribute to the fearsome GT1-spec Le Mans racers that Porsche introduced in 1993. 

FIA homologation rules dictated that every GT1 race car had to spawn a certain number of road-legal counterparts, which Tuthill says “often had compromised road performance, as they were built to allow manufacturers to optimise them for track use”.

Tuthill’s GT-One, however, “is designed specifically for the road”.

It’s obviously most directly inspired by Porsche’s 911 GT1 Straßenversion, the road-going version of its highly successful endurance racer, and like that car bears only some resemblance to the standard 911.

It was designed by Florian Flatau, who previously worked at American 911 restomodder Singer. Has also contributed to projects including the Audi Quattro-inspired E-Legend EL1 and the interior of Lucid’s first show car.

The GT One's long, low-drag silhouette is formed entirely from carbonfibre, right down to the roof panel and its integrated air intake.

Downforce and aerodynamic efficiency were optimised using computer fluid dynamics (CFD), helping Tuthill to achieve a kerb weight of just 1200kg. 

Like on the 911 GT1, the entire rear end lifts up clamshell-style - and unlike on the GT1, so does the front end.

There’s a full FIA-spec roll cage inside, plus side-impact bars in the carbonfibre doors and track-ready carbon-ceramic brakes. 

Power comes from a Tuthill-fettled 4.0-litre flat six, which will produce more than 500bhp in standard, naturally aspirated form and more than 600bhp with an optional turbo package.

Both engine variants are available with either a manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic one.

Tuthill said it took inspiration from the 11,000rpm 911K 3.1-litre engine that it has used previously in restomods but hasn’t quoted a redline for this larger engine yet. 

Just 22 examples will be built, each requiring some 3500 hours of “meticulous construction”. Tuthill hasn't quoted a price. 

Company boss Richard Tuthill said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with this amazing bunch of people at [our base in] Wardington, who continue to have such passion to create these amazing cars.

"At the heart of this piece of artwork is of course the constant pursuit of mechanical excellence. 

“We have taken inspiration from all that we have done in the past and have been inspired by what others have done before us and continue to do.

"As usual, I sincerely hope those who wish to own one of these will also wish to drive them as often as they can and create memories that will last a lifetime.

“The FIA GT1 class enabled manufacturers to create stunning race cars. We have taken the best bits but focused on producing a wonderful road car. I hope you can all enjoy it with us.”

Felix Page

Felix Page
jason_recliner 17 August 2024
Just awful.

