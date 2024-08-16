Tuthill turns Porsche 911 into wild 1200kg GT1 racer for the road

British Porsche specialist Tuthill has channeled the spirit of a legendary 1990s endurance racer to create a highly exclusive, road-going supercar with track-honed technology and an analogue focus.

It’s called the Tuthill GT One and has been conceived as a tribute to the fearsome GT1-spec Le Mans racers that Porsche introduced in 1993.

FIA homologation rules dictated that every GT1 race car had to spawn a certain number of road-legal counterparts, which Tuthill says “often had compromised road performance, as they were built to allow manufacturers to optimise them for track use”.

Tuthill’s GT-One, however, “is designed specifically for the road”.

It’s obviously most directly inspired by Porsche’s 911 GT1 Straßenversion, the road-going version of its highly successful endurance racer, and like that car bears only some resemblance to the standard 911.

It was designed by Florian Flatau, who previously worked at American 911 restomodder Singer. Has also contributed to projects including the Audi Quattro-inspired E-Legend EL1 and the interior of Lucid’s first show car.

The GT One's long, low-drag silhouette is formed entirely from carbonfibre, right down to the roof panel and its integrated air intake.

Downforce and aerodynamic efficiency were optimised using computer fluid dynamics (CFD), helping Tuthill to achieve a kerb weight of just 1200kg.

Like on the 911 GT1, the entire rear end lifts up clamshell-style - and unlike on the GT1, so does the front end.

There’s a full FIA-spec roll cage inside, plus side-impact bars in the carbonfibre doors and track-ready carbon-ceramic brakes.