Suzuki Jimny gets extended five-door body variant

Suzuki has revealed a five-door variant of its smallest SUV and plans to launch the model in Africa, Australia, India and Latin America later this year.

The five-door Suzuki Jimny is based on the same ladder-frame chassis as the existing three-door model, but it’s slightly larger to accommodate the two additional side doors.

It measures 3985mm long, 1645mm wide and 1720mm tall, while the wheelbase has grown from the three-door's 2250mm to 2590mm.

Under the bonnet sits a 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine, with power managed by a five-speed manual transmission or an optional four-speed automatic. It produces 103bhp and 106lb ft.

Ground clearance is rated at 210mm, helping to enable a 36deg approach angle and a 50deg departure angle.

Design-wise, the five-door version of the Jimny retains a five-slot grille, boot-mounted spare wheel and flared wheel arches, with additional trim added towards the bottom of the doors. As standard, it features 15in wheels.

The inside of the car has not yet been publicly revealed, but the firm claims the model gains a set of “special rear seats” and “interior trim adopted in the rear spaces”. There’s space for three in the back, and boot capacity stands at 208 litres with the seats up, or 322 litres when the bench is folded.

Standard kit is also expected to include a 9.0in touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rear-view camera, hill descent control and six airbags.

It’s unlikely we’ll see the five-door Jimny in the UK or mainland Europe for the time being. The model is produced in the firm’s Gurugram plant in India.