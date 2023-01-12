BACK TO ALL NEWS
Suzuki Jimny gets extended five-door body variant
Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX to arrive in 2023 with 335bhp

Suzuki Jimny gets extended five-door body variant

Long-rumoured, mildly stretched five-door model is destined for limited markets around the world
12 January 2023

Suzuki has revealed a five-door variant of its smallest SUV and plans to launch the model in Africa, Australia, India and Latin America later this year. 

The five-door Suzuki Jimny is based on the same ladder-frame chassis as the existing three-door model, but it’s slightly larger to accommodate the two additional side doors.

It measures 3985mm long, 1645mm wide and 1720mm tall, while the wheelbase has grown from the three-door's 2250mm to 2590mm.

Under the bonnet sits a 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine, with power managed by a five-speed manual transmission or an optional four-speed automatic. It produces 103bhp and 106lb ft. 

Ground clearance is rated at 210mm, helping to enable a 36deg approach angle and a 50deg departure angle. 

Design-wise, the five-door version of the Jimny retains a five-slot grille, boot-mounted spare wheel and flared wheel arches, with additional trim added towards the bottom of the doors. As standard, it features 15in wheels.

The inside of the car has not yet been publicly revealed, but the firm claims the model gains a set of “special rear seats” and “interior trim adopted in the rear spaces”. There’s space for three in the back, and boot capacity stands at 208 litres with the seats up, or 322 litres when the bench is folded. 

Car Review
Suzuki Jimny
Suzuki Jimny 2018 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Standard kit is also expected to include a 9.0in touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rear-view camera, hill descent control and six airbags. 

It’s unlikely we’ll see the five-door Jimny in the UK or mainland Europe for the time being. The model is produced in the firm’s Gurugram plant in India. 

Latest Drives

honda nsx type s 01 front tracking
Honda NSX Type S
Honda NSX Type S
honda civic type r 2023 01 front tracking
Honda Civic Type R 2023 UK first drive
Honda Civic Type R 2023 UK first drive
1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive

View all latest drives

