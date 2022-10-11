Special F-Type ends 75 years of Jaguar ICE sports cars

Jaguar is retiring the F-Type with the Type ZP limited edition, bringing an end to 75 years of combustion-engined Jaguar sports cars.

Taking both its name and design inspiration from two ‘Project ZP’ E-Types that raced at Le Mans in the 1960s, it will be available in both coupé and convertible guises.

Just 150 examples of the run-out edition will be sold worldwide, 10 of them reserved for UK customers.

The Type ZP will join the F-Type 75, revealed last year, for the final year of production. Both come with an array of features to set them apart from the standard car, which is now available with only a 296bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine. The special editions are offered with a 444bhp or 567bhp supercharged 5.0-litre V8.

All three engines will be retired next year, as Jaguar prepares to reinvent itself as a purely electric luxury marque in 2025. The F-Type will be joined in retirement by the XE, XF, E-Pace and F-Pace.

Chief among the Type ZP’s special features is a hand-painted white racing roundel on each of the doors, as well as the choice of two colours that take influence from the Le Mans racers.

The colour schemes include gloss blue paint with red-and-black leather upholstery and gloss grey paint with blue-and-brown leather.

Both feature gloss white grille surrounds to match the roundels on the doors, which are in contrast to the gloss black brake callipers and exterior trim pieces. ‘ZP Edition’ badges feature on the front wheel arches.