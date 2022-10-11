BACK TO ALL NEWS
Special F-Type ends 75 years of Jaguar ICE sports cars

Supercharged Type ZP, inspired by E-Type racers, is the final version of Jaguar’s V8 sports car
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
11 October 2023

Jaguar is retiring the F-Type with the Type ZP limited edition, bringing an end to 75 years of combustion-engined Jaguar sports cars.

Taking both its name and design inspiration from two ‘Project ZP’ E-Types that raced at Le Mans in the 1960s, it will be available in both coupé and convertible guises.

Just 150 examples of the run-out edition will be sold worldwide, 10 of them reserved for UK customers.

The Type ZP will join the F-Type 75, revealed last year, for the final year of production. Both come with an array of features to set them apart from the standard car, which is now available with only a 296bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine. The special editions are offered with a 444bhp or 567bhp supercharged 5.0-litre V8. 

All three engines will be retired next year, as Jaguar prepares to reinvent itself as a purely electric luxury marque in 2025. The F-Type will be joined in retirement by the XE, XF, E-Pace and F-Pace. 

Chief among the Type ZP’s special features is a hand-painted white racing roundel on each of the doors, as well as the choice of two colours that take influence from the Le Mans racers. 

The colour schemes include gloss blue paint with red-and-black leather upholstery and gloss grey paint with blue-and-brown leather. 

Both feature gloss white grille surrounds to match the roundels on the doors, which are in contrast to the gloss black brake callipers and exterior trim pieces. ‘ZP Edition’ badges feature on the front wheel arches. 

It gets diamond-cut 20in forged alloy wheels, a gloss black dashboard to match the brake callipers and a ‘One of 150’ SV Bespoke plaque. 

This marks it out from the F-Type 75, revealed last year to celebrate 75 years of Jaguar sports cars, with commemorative badging, gloss black wheels and a unique Giola Green paint option.

Performance is unchanged from the standard 5.0-litre F-Type, meaning a 0-62mph time of 3.5sec and a 186mph top speed. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Jaguar managing director Rawdon Glover said: “The F-Type has captivated sports car drivers for more than a decade, just as the E-Type did five decades before it. 

"The ZP Edition is the ultimate celebration of that lineage, joining an illustrious roster of heritage-inspired collector’s editions including the 2015 Project 7 and 2020 Heritage 60 Edition.”

Said Heritage 60 Edition has a starting price of £123,015, and it's expected that the ZP Edition will command an even more significant premium, given its ultra-exclusive billing.

jer 11 October 2022
Does the last paragraph confirm the end of the IPace?
Marc 11 October 2022
50% of articles Inthe front web page (mobile version) today require an additional subscription. Autocar, can you give some warning before we click? Coffee has gone cold before I find an article I can read without being asked for yet more money.
artill 11 October 2022

Reading this article feels a bit like reading someones suicide note. The ban on ICE if it happens isnt until 2030, or 2035 for hybrids. Most of the world is FAR FAR behind that. Yet Jaguar want to throw in the towel in 12 months time? And then come back with cars they couldnt imagine charging those sort of prices for now. And with 3 versions of SUVs (which is surely what LR is for anyway) but not a single saloon, or sports car to keep peoples options open when we sudenly realise that we dont ALL want an SUV. 

They couldnt keep making ICE until the cut off date? Cars like the F Type could go on and on, but i feel they would rather we forget they ever made the cars which they are famous for.

I wouldnt be surprised if they stop making ICE cars, and never start making these expensive EVSUVs, and sudenly we will realise that Jaguars are extinct.

After_shock 12 October 2022

I dont think the article states anywhere that they are throwing the towel in within 12 months? 

Clearly states that the other models such as XE, XF, F-Pace etc will carry on in production.

Keeping the F-Type going when its basically a decade old is not exactly cost effective, too many parts wont be shared in common with other models in the range now.

