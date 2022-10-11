Special F-Type ends 75 years of Jaguar ICE sports cars

Jaguar is retiring the F-Type with the Type ZP limited edition, bringing an end to 75 years of combustion-engined Jaguar sports cars.
Taking both its name and design inspiration from two ‘Project ZP’ E-Types that raced at Le Mans in the 1960s, it will be available in both coupé and convertible guises.
Just 150 examples of the run-out edition will be sold worldwide, 10 of them reserved for UK customers.
The Type ZP will join the F-Type 75, revealed last year, for the final year of production. Both come with an array of features to set them apart from the standard car, which is now available with only a 296bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine. The special editions are offered with a 444bhp or 567bhp supercharged 5.0-litre V8.
All three engines will be retired next year, as Jaguar prepares to reinvent itself as a purely electric luxury marque in 2025. The F-Type will be joined in retirement by the XE, XF, E-Pace and F-Pace.
Chief among the Type ZP’s special features is a hand-painted white racing roundel on each of the doors, as well as the choice of two colours that take influence from the Le Mans racers.
The colour schemes include gloss blue paint with red-and-black leather upholstery and gloss grey paint with blue-and-brown leather.
Both feature gloss white grille surrounds to match the roundels on the doors, which are in contrast to the gloss black brake callipers and exterior trim pieces. ‘ZP Edition’ badges feature on the front wheel arches.
Reading this article feels a bit like reading someones suicide note. The ban on ICE if it happens isnt until 2030, or 2035 for hybrids. Most of the world is FAR FAR behind that. Yet Jaguar want to throw in the towel in 12 months time? And then come back with cars they couldnt imagine charging those sort of prices for now. And with 3 versions of SUVs (which is surely what LR is for anyway) but not a single saloon, or sports car to keep peoples options open when we sudenly realise that we dont ALL want an SUV.
They couldnt keep making ICE until the cut off date? Cars like the F Type could go on and on, but i feel they would rather we forget they ever made the cars which they are famous for.
I wouldnt be surprised if they stop making ICE cars, and never start making these expensive EVSUVs, and sudenly we will realise that Jaguars are extinct.
I dont think the article states anywhere that they are throwing the towel in within 12 months?
Clearly states that the other models such as XE, XF, F-Pace etc will carry on in production.
Keeping the F-Type going when its basically a decade old is not exactly cost effective, too many parts wont be shared in common with other models in the range now.