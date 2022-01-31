Skoda Enyaq SUV confirmed to get 295bhp vRS range-topper

Skoda will launch a hot vRS version of the Enyaq iV SUV later this year, company boss Thomas Schäfer has confirmed.

The Czech firm will launch the new Enyaq Coupé iV with a high-performance twin-motor vRS variant. That model, the first electric Skoda to carry the vRS badge, will be available to order in the UK next month.

Skoda has chosen to launch its electric vRS line-up with the Enyaq Coupé because of the model’s more sporting looks, but when when asked if the firm would offer a hot version of the existing Enyaq SUV, Schäfer said: “Absolutely.”

He added: “It’s starting [to launch] from the second half of this year – and I can tell you this variant looks fantastic.”

Like the Enyaq Coupé vRS, the Enyaq vRS will be differentiated from the standard car by a performance-inspired makeover comprising bespoke 20in wheels (21in optionally), new colours and vRS-specific styling cues inside and out. It will use a 295bhp twin-motor set-up to get from 0-62mph in around 6.5sec and will pack a 77kWh battery offering nearly 300 miles of range.

While the new Enyaq Coupé vRS iV is set to be the firm’s most expensive model, Schäfer said he wasn’t worried about convincing customers to pay that much for a Skoda.

“The image of the brand has improved not only in the UK but across Europe,” he said. “We are not the brand of old jokes, so we believe we show this with the cars we sell now like the Octavia and Superb. This car [the Enyaq Coupé vRS] will probably be the most expensive car in our line-up, but it’s the most powerful vRS ever made and it’s a beautiful car.

"I think even for this price tag the car is good value for money, and we’re sure it will be a hit.”