BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Rolls-Royce Wraith special is final V12 coupe
UP NEXT
New 2023 Ford electric crossover to be revealed tomorrow

Rolls-Royce Wraith special is final V12 coupe

New ultra-limited edition will be the final V12 coupé to be produced by Goodwood as it moves to EVs
News
2 mins read
20 March 2023

The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow has been revealed as the British firm’s final ever V12-powered coupé, ahead of its switch to all-electric power. 

Limited to just 12 units, which have already been sold to customers around the world, the Black Arrow sees out 10 years of Wraith production. It has been described by Rolls-Royce as a “fitting finale” for the two-door coupé. 

The Black Arrow follows the Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge, which was launched in 2016, with the traditional Rolls-Royce special edition conventions of providing drivers with uprated power, brakes and suspension, as well as a unique interior. 

Related articles

Finished almost entirely in black and silver, the Black Arrow draws inspiration from the famous, seven-tonne, eight-wheeled, dual-V12-powered Thunderbolt of 1938, which broke the land speed record, hitting a top speed of 357.497mph. 

The new Wraith also gains a glass-infused paint finish. Its bumper inserts, wheel pinstripes, V-struts, Spirit of Ecstasy and engravings are all finished in yellow, paying homage to the Thunderbird. 

Inside, the Black Arrow is equipped with open-pore wood door lining, which Rolls-Royce says represents the Bonneville Salt Flats, where the Thunderbolt set its record.

Meanwhile, the seats, armrests, transmission tunnel and lower dashboard are all finished in black club leather, while the steering wheel, seat tops and headrests are coloured yellow. 

The roof lining also has the highest number of LED lights ever used in a Rolls-Royce, with 2117 fibreoptic ‘stars’, arranged by hand and depicting the stars of the Milky Way just resembling the exact night sky from 16 September 1938. 

Rolls-Royce hasn’t revealed technical information for the car, nor a price tag. The Wraith Black Badge packs 623bhp and 642lb ft from its twin-turbocharged V12, so expect the Black Arrow to offer a similar level of performance. 

“[The] Wraith is one of the most significant and influential cars we have ever made at Goodwood. Its extraordinary power, performance and presence opened the Rolls-Royce brand to an entirely new group of clients,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Rolls-Royce CEO.

Car Review
Rolls-Royce Wraith
Rolls-Royce Wraith
Read our full road test review
Read more

“As the last examples of this landmark motor car get ready to leave Goodwood, we commemorate Wraith’s status as the last series V12 coupé we will ever make. Both [the] Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow and its inspiration, the V12-powered land-speed-record-holding Thunderbolt of the Thirties, represent the culmination of many long years of achievement and the end of their respective eras. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

mercedes amg sl63 2023 001 cornering
Mercedes-AMG SL 63
Mercedes-AMG SL 63
lexus rx250h 2023 79 cornering front
Lexus RX 350h 2023 first drive
Lexus RX 350h 2023 first drive
citroen c3 you review 2023 01 cornering front
Citroen C3 You 2023 first drive
Citroen C3 You 2023 first drive
lexus rx450h review 2023 49 tracking front
Lexus RX 450h+ 2023 first drive
Lexus RX 450h+ 2023 first drive
dacia jogger review 2023 01 cornering front
Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140 2023 first drive
Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Rolls-Royce Wraith

Rolls-Royce Wraith

Can a more sporting edge to the driving experience work in a Rolls, while maintaining the ultimate in luxury and ride refinement?

Read our review
Back to top

"This magnificent final V12 coupé collection captures both the significance and spirit of Wraith through the marque’s hallmark and peerless bespoke capabilities. A fitting finale for this transformative motor car.”

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
scrap 20 March 2023

Why do car companies detest using 'the' or 'a' when mentioning their products? Well done to Autocar for adding the definitive article to the quote.

Latest Drives

mercedes amg sl63 2023 001 cornering
Mercedes-AMG SL 63
Mercedes-AMG SL 63
lexus rx250h 2023 79 cornering front
Lexus RX 350h 2023 first drive
Lexus RX 350h 2023 first drive
citroen c3 you review 2023 01 cornering front
Citroen C3 You 2023 first drive
Citroen C3 You 2023 first drive
lexus rx450h review 2023 49 tracking front
Lexus RX 450h+ 2023 first drive
Lexus RX 450h+ 2023 first drive
dacia jogger review 2023 01 cornering front
Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140 2023 first drive
Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140 2023 first drive

View all latest drives