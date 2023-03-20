Rolls-Royce Wraith special is final V12 coupe

The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow has been revealed as the British firm’s final ever V12-powered coupé, ahead of its switch to all-electric power.

Limited to just 12 units, which have already been sold to customers around the world, the Black Arrow sees out 10 years of Wraith production. It has been described by Rolls-Royce as a “fitting finale” for the two-door coupé.

The Black Arrow follows the Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge, which was launched in 2016, with the traditional Rolls-Royce special edition conventions of providing drivers with uprated power, brakes and suspension, as well as a unique interior.

Finished almost entirely in black and silver, the Black Arrow draws inspiration from the famous, seven-tonne, eight-wheeled, dual-V12-powered Thunderbolt of 1938, which broke the land speed record, hitting a top speed of 357.497mph.

The new Wraith also gains a glass-infused paint finish. Its bumper inserts, wheel pinstripes, V-struts, Spirit of Ecstasy and engravings are all finished in yellow, paying homage to the Thunderbird.

Inside, the Black Arrow is equipped with open-pore wood door lining, which Rolls-Royce says represents the Bonneville Salt Flats, where the Thunderbolt set its record.

Meanwhile, the seats, armrests, transmission tunnel and lower dashboard are all finished in black club leather, while the steering wheel, seat tops and headrests are coloured yellow.

The roof lining also has the highest number of LED lights ever used in a Rolls-Royce, with 2117 fibreoptic ‘stars’, arranged by hand and depicting the stars of the Milky Way just resembling the exact night sky from 16 September 1938.

Rolls-Royce hasn’t revealed technical information for the car, nor a price tag. The Wraith Black Badge packs 623bhp and 642lb ft from its twin-turbocharged V12, so expect the Black Arrow to offer a similar level of performance.

“[The] Wraith is one of the most significant and influential cars we have ever made at Goodwood. Its extraordinary power, performance and presence opened the Rolls-Royce brand to an entirely new group of clients,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Rolls-Royce CEO.

“As the last examples of this landmark motor car get ready to leave Goodwood, we commemorate Wraith’s status as the last series V12 coupé we will ever make. Both [the] Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow and its inspiration, the V12-powered land-speed-record-holding Thunderbolt of the Thirties, represent the culmination of many long years of achievement and the end of their respective eras.