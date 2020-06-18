Roland Gumpert seeks industry support for Nathalie fuel cell EV

Roland Gumpert, the German-based brand backed by Chinese EV start-up Aiways, is seeking industry support to help realise its ambition to put the long-awaited Nathalie methanol fuel-cell sports EV into production.

The firm, led by the renowned ex-Audi engineer of the same name, had planned to build 500 examples of the Nathalie with deliveries proposed for early 2021. However, it is likely the economic impact of the pandemic has thrown up significant roadblocks.

"We feel left alone by politics and the economy," Gumpert said in a statement. "We are looking for powerful partners with whom we can spread this new, groundbreaking technology. We can also imagine participation from the federal or state governments."

"Our technology offers long ranges with short refueling times, a simple infrastructure, is CO2-neutral and completely harmless thanks to the use of green methanol," he continues. "With the methanol fuel cell, we have managed to develop a safe energy concept from hydrogen. We generate electricity without risk and in an environmentally neutral way - and even less risky than any petrol-powered car. "

Roland Gumpert has already secured a partner for the mass production of its methanol fuel cells: Danish firm Blue World Technologies.

The first models to be sold will be in €407,000 (£353,520) First Edition guise, which has a bespoke paint scheme. Revealed in prototype form in 2018, the Nathalie is equipped with a 15kW fuel cell that generates electricity by converting methanol to hydrogen.

The cell sends power to a pair of synchronised two-speed gearboxes to four wheel-mounted electric motors that, with a combined output of 536bhp, propel the Nathalie from standstill to 62mph in 2.5sec and on to a claimed top speed of 186mph.

The unusual choice of powertrain is said to allow greater ease of use, removing the need to visit specialist hydrogen fuelling stations and with a claimed refuelling time of three minutes – significantly less than even the fastest-charging conventional EV. Gumpert claims a range of over 500 miles between fill-ups.