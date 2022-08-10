BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Rodin FZero: V10 weapon aims to be world's fastest car
UP NEXT
Used car sales down more than 400,000 as buyers tighten belts

Rodin FZero: V10 weapon aims to be world's fastest car

New Zealand firm's £1.8m creation weighs less than an F1 car and is due a road version
Steve Cropley Autocar
News
5 mins read
10 August 2022

An all-new, “no limits” track-day car, intended literally to be “the fastest car on earth”, has been revealed by start-up Rodin Cars – and a road version is planned to follow.

Powered by a bespoke mid-mounted, 4.0-litre hybrid V10 turbo petrol engine, the enclosed single-seater FZero weighs around 50kg less than a current Formula 1 car and has been developed “without the limitations of road or racing regulations” for customers who will each pay £1.8 million for the privilege. 

Company boss David Dicker, an Australian computer billionaire, says first deliveries could arrive as early as next summer, with the first batch limited to 27 units.

Related articles

Speaking from a newly opened UK Rodin base at Donington Park circuit, Dicker adds that he expects the initial prototype to be running by Christmas.

Dicker, who came to prominence in the UK when he took over the defunct Lotus T125 single seater project and modified it extensively to create the Rodin FZed, told Autocar that he had been working on the FZero “for a couple of years” but was encouraged to reveal details when Red Bull recently announced its Adrian Newey-designed RB17 track hypercar.

“That car gave us confidence,” says Dicker. “We figured that if they reckoned they could sell 50 cars costing around £5m each, there has to be a market for cars like ours. Now all we have to do is make a car people will like.”

Dicker, an inveterate car collector and keen Ferrari racer, has closely controlled every detail of the new car, which will be made at a purpose-built factory in New Zealand’s South Island, where the firm is based. 

Almost everything will be made in house, Dicker said, apart from the bespoke V10 engine, which will be created and developed by Lincolnshire-based race engine expert Neil Brown Engineering.

It has maximum power of 986bhp at 9000rpm and 670lb ft of torque at 7250rpm, combined with a 174bhp electric motor that acts as starter, alternator and power regenerator and “helps fill in the torque gaps”.  

Advertisement

Latest Drives

BMW M8 2022 001 cornering
BMW M8 Competition Coupe 2022 UK review
BMW M8 Competition Coupe 2022 UK review
ferrari 296 gtb 2022 001 cornering front Richard Lane
Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano 2022 UK review
Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano 2022 UK review
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 001 cornering front
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 UK review
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Astra GS Line front action
Vauxhall Astra 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Astra 2022 UK review
kia ev6 gt 2022 001 tracking front
Kia EV6 GT
Kia EV6 GT

View all latest drives

Back to top

The total power of 1160bhp drives the rear wheels through an all-new Ricardo-built eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Dicker said the FZero’s chassis uses an F1-like carbonfibre tub chassis and a race-style all-independent suspension that includes special hydraulic height-adjusters that maintain ride height as aero loads build with speed.  

The enveloping body, developed using CFD, will provide much better aerodynamic efficiency and stability than an open-wheeler, Dicker explained. The closed cockpit canopy will protect the driver from the high-speed buffeting that affects open-wheelers and detracts from the driving  experience. 

The FZero is a large car for its remarkably low weight, with an overall length of 5.5 metres, a width of 2.2 metres, a 3.0-metre wheelbase but a height of just 1.13 metres. It’s all about developing aerodynamic downforce and minimising drag, said Dicker.

The car also bristles with new materials and new technology: the exhaust manifolds are 3D-printed in titanium, while the charge pipes and plenums are carbonfibre composite.

The wheels are 18in forged magnesium, especially made for the project by OZ Racing. 

Straight-talking Dicker is unashamed about taking the name of a famous sculptor, whose best-known work is a statue called The Thinker, for his car company. “A car is entirely a product of human thought,” he said, “and all those animal names people use are ridiculous.”

Advertisement
Back to top

Q&A: David Dicker, Founder of Rodin Cars

When did you decide to make the ultimate car?

“I decided in about 2016 that I had the money to do it, no matter what. I had to know I had a decent buffer, because I wasn’t going to give up my lifestyle to do it. A lot of guys get into projects like this and spend every dollar they have. If it fails, they’re screwed.”

Why launch now?

“Red Bull’s RB17 was probably the catalyst. We’ve been working on this car for years but figured that if they think there’s a market for 50 cars at £5 million, then there’s got to be room for us. They gave us confidence.”

How can you afford the capital outlay it takes to build a £1.8 million car?

“You’ve got to make money to do it. I started Dicker Data, a computer distribution business, in 1978, and it went public in 2011. Our original target was to deliver 10 computers a month. I always thought it would work, but it has done a fair bit better than I expected. Today we do $8-9 million worth of business every single day.”

In a way, your £1.8 million per car seems almost cheap. How can you do it for that? 

“One big reason is that we’re going to make everything ourselves — all but the springs, seals and bearings. We even make our own bolts. We will do the engine castings and make the crankshaft. The crankshaft is currently made by a Formula 1 supplier and costs £23,000. But the billet to make that piece costs £795. We can save a lot just there.”

Are aerodynamics the reason for having an enclosed cockpit?

“It’s a no-brainer, but there are other reasons too. Open-cockpit cars can be tricky to drive, because your head moves about so much at speed; with a canopy, you can stay serene. And because the cabin is air-conditioned, you can run the car in any market. That’s a big problem in the Middle East, say, or even Australia.” 

Advertisement
Back to top

The FZed, the car you make now, is an open-wheeler. Why change to an enveloping body with the FZero?

“Mainly because a full body means you don’t have to deal with those whirling monstrosities on each corner, the wheels. F1 would have gone to full bodies years ago if regulations had allowed.”

A car that looks this good raises the question of a road version. Will you build one?

“We’ve talked a lot about road cars, and we’re breaking our necks to do one. But let’s get this first batch of FZeros built and delivered first, and then we will see.”

Used cars for sale

 BMW 1 Series 2.0 118d M Sport Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2011
£3,195
127,401miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View details
Land Rover Defender 110 3.0 D250 MHEV Hard Top Auto 4WD MWB Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£72,990
280miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i SRi Manual Euro 6 5dr
2015
£4,795
83,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Rio 1.1 CRDi EcoDynamics 1 Air Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£2,495
117,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 308 1.6 VTi S 5dr
2009
£3,500
63,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan Juke 1.5 DCi 8v Acenta Premium Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£4,995
117,035miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Volvo C30 2.0 SE 2dr
2008
£1,994
90,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Mini Hatch 1.6 Cooper Euro 4 3dr
2006
£1,587
101,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
BMW 1 Series 2.0 116d M Sport Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2013
£6,395
119,194miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

BMW M8 2022 001 cornering
BMW M8 Competition Coupe 2022 UK review
BMW M8 Competition Coupe 2022 UK review
ferrari 296 gtb 2022 001 cornering front Richard Lane
Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano 2022 UK review
Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano 2022 UK review
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 001 cornering front
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 UK review
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Astra GS Line front action
Vauxhall Astra 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Astra 2022 UK review
kia ev6 gt 2022 001 tracking front
Kia EV6 GT
Kia EV6 GT

View all latest drives