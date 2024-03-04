BACK TO ALL NEWS
Radical new shape for electric Range Rover Velar
Radical new shape for electric Range Rover Velar

Sleek, low-slung electric Range Rover prototype gives clues to larger new Velar EV for 2025
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
4 March 2024

The first electric Range Rover prototype has been spotted testing, as the brand prepares to reveal its first EV in the coming months.

It is thought to be a test car for the the electric successor to the Velar, which has a similarly sleek and low-slung profile. The electric version of the flagship Range Rover model, which has yet to be seen but is due on sale first, will closely resemble today's more upright, high-riding car.

The roof profile, window line and ground-hugging suspension are strong clues that this is our first look at Range Rover's Porsche Macan EV rival, which is due to be one of three electric SUVs built in Halewood, Merseyside, atop the brand's new EMA platform.

A sibling to similarly sized replacements for the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque, the electric Velar is tipped to enter production as early as this year, as the current model approaches the natural end of its life cycle, having been launched in 2017.

Details of the next-generation model remain firmly under wraps, but clearly the company remains committed to its more overt road-going focus than the other models in the Land Rover line-up. 

Notably, in these images its body looks long enough behind the rear axle to accommodate a third row of seats. JLR has yet to give any indication that it plans to upsize the Velar - but a roomier interior would certainly mark it out more clearly from the Discovery Sport, which is seen as key to boosting sales.

Last year, the Velar was the lowest-selling model in the Land Rover line-up with 18,626 sales, second only to the Discovery's 13,164. By contrast, the Discovery Sport notched up more than 21,000 sales and the Evoque more than 34,000. 

The next Velar will also be more overt in its positioning as a luxury SUV, in line with JLR's ambition to carve out each of its core model lines – Jaguar, Discovery, Defender and Range Rover – into distinct brands with their own design languages, values and target markets. 

JLR refused to comment on the images.

Felix Page

Felix Page
News and features editor

Felix is Autocar's news editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

HiPo 289 4 March 2024

Have never been a fan of Land-Rover moving away from utility vehicles, but this at least shows signs of them moving with the times.  But still really concerned that they won't manage to transition to EV, because they've left it so late.

manicm 4 March 2024
From the pictures this is not an SUV, the ground clearance looks that of a normal car

The new Velar is becoming Land Rover's much touted 'saloon' from several years ago, but retaining the crossover shape.

Andrew1 4 March 2024

With that long bonnet it won't compete on practicality with its peers. But I'm sure it will have plenty of "I'm rich" options to stand out somehow.

manicm 4 March 2024
It's not an SUV, observe the normal car ground clearance. You won't be going off roading.

This is really Land Rover's saloon that's been speculated about for the last 7 years.

