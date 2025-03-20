BACK TO ALL NEWS
Peugeot Expert Sport revealed as Le Mans-inspired van
Peugeot Expert Sport revealed as Le Mans-inspired van

Racy version of load-lugger will be offered as 134bhp EV or with 178bhp diesel

Charlie Martin
20 March 2025

Peugeot has launched a new version of its Expert van inspired by its 9X8 Le Mans racecar.

Named the Expert Sport, it gains the more aggressive front bumper, side skirts and rear spoiler from its Vauxhall-branded sibling, the Vivaro GS.

It also wears stickers coloured Kryptonite green (the signature shade of Peugeot Sport) inspired by the livery on the 9X8 endurance racers, as well as a set of 18in alloy wheels.

Inside, it gets faux-leather seats with green stitching and embossed sport logos, as well luxuries that are offered as optional extras on all other trim levels of the Expert. These include dual-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, and keyless entry. 

It also receives a reversing camera (displayed on the 10in infotainment touchscreen), blind spot detection and LED headlights.

The Expert Sport will be offered in two bodystyles – a three-seat panel van and a five-seat crew van – and with two powertrains.

The sole internal-combustion option is a 2.0-litre turbodiesel with 178bhp, while the electric E-Expert packs a 134bhp motor and a 75kWh (net capacity) battery, giving a range of 209 miles. The EV can be recharged at up to 100kW, allowing it to go from 0-80% in 45min.

The diesel starts at £42,755 (excluding VAT) while the EV kicks off at £48,315 (excluding VAT but including the government’s plug-in van grant).

