Peugeot 508 model range updated with revised trim levels

The Peugeot 508 model range has been updated with revised trim options, exterior design changes and new interior equipment.
The entry-level Allure specification has been removed from the range, leaving five options: Active Premium, Allure Premium, GT, GT Premium and Sport Engineered.
Prices for entry-level 508 Fastback start at £28,215, while those for the 508 SW estate start from £29,815.
Exterior changes include black door mirrors, while some models gain a dark-chrome front grille. All models are now equipped with Peugeot's 12.3in head-up digital instrument panel and an 8.0in touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The entry-level Active Premium car is fitted with 16in wheels, automatic LED headlights and automatic wipers and offers a choice of a 1.2-litre petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel.
Allure Premium prices starts at £30,365 for the Fastback and £32,115 for the SW. This trim gains 17in wheels, leather-effect seats and a larger (10in) touchscreen with sat-nav, plus it introduces the plug-in hybrid powertrain.
It also receives an improved safety package with blindspot detection, smart-beam assistance, traffic-sign recognition, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance.
The GT model starts at £30,815 in Fastback form and £32,565 as the SW. Larger 18in wheels are included, as are GT badging, a chequered front grille and claw-effect lights. Inside, it gets upgraded leather-effect seats with a bespoke stitching and the addition of ambient lighting.
The GT Premium model gains 19in wheels, electrically adjustable heated front seats and Alcantara trim. It's also fitted with a premium Focal speaker system and a 360deg camera with parking assistance. Prices start from £33,015 for the Fastback and £34,865 for the SW.
The range-topping Sport Engineered model features four-wheel drive and a combined 355bhp and 384lb ft from a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It's fitted with 20in two-tone wheels and offers a choice of three unique exterior paint colours: Nera Black, Selenium Grey and Pearlescent White.
It also gains active suspension, heated massage seats and wireless smartphone charging over GT Premium models, as well as a big price bump up to £53,995 for the Fastback and £55,795 for the SW.
The new 508 Fastback and 508 SW models are available to order now.
I wonder if PSA have contacted Toyota asking what's the secret to selling-non German saloons like their Camry in such large numbers to the UK public?
Just to show how bad their marketing dept is, I've seen more Camry's on the road than I have 508's.
£33k for something like a GT Premium and you still only end up with a petrol 1.2 3 pot at best. Nahh
Such a good looking car.