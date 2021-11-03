Peugeot 508 model range updated with revised trim levels

The Peugeot 508 model range has been updated with revised trim options, exterior design changes and new interior equipment.

The entry-level Allure specification has been removed from the range, leaving five options: Active Premium, Allure Premium, GT, GT Premium and Sport Engineered.

Prices for entry-level 508 Fastback start at £28,215, while those for the 508 SW estate start from £29,815.

Exterior changes include black door mirrors, while some models gain a dark-chrome front grille. All models are now equipped with Peugeot's 12.3in head-up digital instrument panel and an 8.0in touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The entry-level Active Premium car is fitted with 16in wheels, automatic LED headlights and automatic wipers and offers a choice of a 1.2-litre petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel.

Allure Premium prices starts at £30,365 for the Fastback and £32,115 for the SW. This trim gains 17in wheels, leather-effect seats and a larger (10in) touchscreen with sat-nav, plus it introduces the plug-in hybrid powertrain.

It also receives an improved safety package with blindspot detection, smart-beam assistance, traffic-sign recognition, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance.

The GT model starts at £30,815 in Fastback form and £32,565 as the SW. Larger 18in wheels are included, as are GT badging, a chequered front grille and claw-effect lights. Inside, it gets upgraded leather-effect seats with a bespoke stitching and the addition of ambient lighting.

The GT Premium model gains 19in wheels, electrically adjustable heated front seats and Alcantara trim. It's also fitted with a premium Focal speaker system and a 360deg camera with parking assistance. Prices start from £33,015 for the Fastback and £34,865 for the SW.

The range-topping Sport Engineered model features four-wheel drive and a combined 355bhp and 384lb ft from a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It's fitted with 20in two-tone wheels and offers a choice of three unique exterior paint colours: Nera Black, Selenium Grey and Pearlescent White.

It also gains active suspension, heated massage seats and wireless smartphone charging over GT Premium models, as well as a big price bump up to £53,995 for the Fastback and £55,795 for the SW.

The new 508 Fastback and 508 SW models are available to order now.