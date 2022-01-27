BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Range Rover PHEV brings 70-mile EV range for £103,485
UP NEXT
SMMT forecasts UK car production recovery after "dismal" 2021

New Range Rover PHEV brings 70-mile EV range for £103,485

Plug-in hybrid opens for orders as official efficiency figures are revealed to beat early predictions
News
2 mins read
27 January 2022

Land Rover has revealed pricing and specification details for the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variants of the new Range Rover, which the firm says offer “exceptional efficiency” and up to 70 miles of electric-only range. 

Prices start from £103,485 for the P440e, which is driven by a 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six petrol engine mated to a 38.2kWh battery and a 141bhp electric motor. Land Rover claims a total power output of 434bhp and 457lb ft. 

The P510e offers an uprated 3.0-litre petrol engine but makes use of the same 38kWh battery and 141bhp electric motor, for 503bhp and 516lb ft of torque. 

Related articles

Both variants are available in SE, HSE and Autobiography specification levels. P440e models can be selected in long- or short-wheelbase forms, while the more powerful P510e is short-wheelbase only. 

All models gain all-wheel steering, a panoramic sunroof and a host of tech upgrades as standard, including a new 13.1in infotainment system to control most primary vehicle functions, Amazon Alexa speech recognition and wireless smartphone mirroring.

A First Edition model will also be up for purchase in the model’s first year of production. Equipment levels are based on the Autobiography, but the limited-run variant also gains a Sunset Gold satin paint finish or a choice of five other exterior paint colours. 

Both powertrains offer up to 70 miles of all-electric range - higher than JLR’s estimated 62-mile prediction and eight miles more than the EV range offered by the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class PHEV

The new Range Rover PHEV also emits as little as 18g/km of CO2, lower than an initial prediction of 30g/km. 

Land Rover estimates a real-world all-electric range of 54 miles and suggests drivers will be able to complete 75% of all journeys on electric power alone. The Range Rover also offers 50kW rapid charging capabilities, meaning it can charge up from zero to 80% in under an hour, or five hours using a home wallbox. 

“The new Range Rover is the most desirable, elegant and capable luxury SUV in the world,” said Nick Collins, JLR’s executive director of vehicle programmes. 

Car Review
Range Rover
Land Rover Range Rover review hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

“Our efficient new extended-range plug-in hybrid electric vehicle powertrains elevate the driving experience with a fine balance of performance, refinement and efficiency, enabling owners to complete whisper quiet zero emissions journeys of up to 70 miles.”

The Range Rover will become the first car in the Land Rover line-up to offer an all-electric variant in 2024. The firm intends to offer an electric version for all of its models by the end of the decade, as part of its 2039 goal to reach net zero carbon emissions across the business.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Ecurie Ecosse LM C 2022 first drive review lead

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review
1 Peugeot 5008 FD 4

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review
1 BMW iX 50 2022 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022
1 Zeekr 001 YOU 2022 first drive review lead

Zeekr 001 2022 review

Zeekr 001 2022 review
1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Land Rover Range Rover review hero front

Range Rover

The fourth-generation Range Rover is here to be judged as a luxury car as much as it is a 4x4

Read our review
Back to top

Used cars for sale

 Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 Tdv6 Vogue Se 4dr Auto
2015
£32,965
70,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 Tdv6 Vogue 4dr Auto
2015
£36,421
61,225miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 Tdv6 Vogue 4dr Auto
2015
£37,844
60,711miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 Sdv8 Vogue Se 4dr Auto
2015
£38,899
50,700miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 Sdv8 Autobiography 4dr Auto
2015
£38,999
67,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 Sdv8 Autobiography 4dr Auto
2015
£39,844
67,265miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 Sdv8 Autobiography 4dr Auto
2016
£41,000
77,158miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 Sdv8 Autobiography 4dr Auto
2015
£43,791
54,932miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 Sdv8 Autobiography 4dr Auto
2016
£44,497
62,065miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Ecurie Ecosse LM C 2022 first drive review lead

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review
1 Peugeot 5008 FD 4

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review
1 BMW iX 50 2022 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022
1 Zeekr 001 YOU 2022 first drive review lead

Zeekr 001 2022 review

Zeekr 001 2022 review
1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

View all latest drives