New Range Rover PHEV brings 70-mile EV range for £103,485

Land Rover has revealed pricing and specification details for the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variants of the new Range Rover, which the firm says offer “exceptional efficiency” and up to 70 miles of electric-only range.

Prices start from £103,485 for the P440e, which is driven by a 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six petrol engine mated to a 38.2kWh battery and a 141bhp electric motor. Land Rover claims a total power output of 434bhp and 457lb ft.

The P510e offers an uprated 3.0-litre petrol engine but makes use of the same 38kWh battery and 141bhp electric motor, for 503bhp and 516lb ft of torque.

Both variants are available in SE, HSE and Autobiography specification levels. P440e models can be selected in long- or short-wheelbase forms, while the more powerful P510e is short-wheelbase only.

All models gain all-wheel steering, a panoramic sunroof and a host of tech upgrades as standard, including a new 13.1in infotainment system to control most primary vehicle functions, Amazon Alexa speech recognition and wireless smartphone mirroring.

A First Edition model will also be up for purchase in the model’s first year of production. Equipment levels are based on the Autobiography, but the limited-run variant also gains a Sunset Gold satin paint finish or a choice of five other exterior paint colours.

Both powertrains offer up to 70 miles of all-electric range - higher than JLR’s estimated 62-mile prediction and eight miles more than the EV range offered by the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class PHEV.

The new Range Rover PHEV also emits as little as 18g/km of CO2, lower than an initial prediction of 30g/km.

Land Rover estimates a real-world all-electric range of 54 miles and suggests drivers will be able to complete 75% of all journeys on electric power alone. The Range Rover also offers 50kW rapid charging capabilities, meaning it can charge up from zero to 80% in under an hour, or five hours using a home wallbox.

“The new Range Rover is the most desirable, elegant and capable luxury SUV in the world,” said Nick Collins, JLR’s executive director of vehicle programmes.

“Our efficient new extended-range plug-in hybrid electric vehicle powertrains elevate the driving experience with a fine balance of performance, refinement and efficiency, enabling owners to complete whisper quiet zero emissions journeys of up to 70 miles.”

The Range Rover will become the first car in the Land Rover line-up to offer an all-electric variant in 2024. The firm intends to offer an electric version for all of its models by the end of the decade, as part of its 2039 goal to reach net zero carbon emissions across the business.