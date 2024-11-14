The first car of Jaguar's new era, spawned from December's Type 00 concept, has been spotted testing again ahead of its much-anticipated unveiling at the end of the year.

The electric super-GT is the first all-new Jaguar since the I-Pace was launched in early 2018. It will pack north of 575bhp, have a range of more than 430 miles and be priced above £100,000.

Due to hit the road next year, it's the first of three Jaguar EVs due to arrive by the end of the decade atop a new brand-specific, EV-only platform dubbed JEA. The other two are a large luxury saloon and an SUV.

Testing in the snowy conditions near the Arctic Circle, this is the second time the super-GT prototype has been spied, with these new pictures revealing more details about the car that will spearhead Jaguar’s next generation.

For example, the images showcase the heavily camouflage car’s back end for the first time, which confirms a lack of a rear window, similar to the new Polestar 4.

This was shown on December’s Type 00 concept and previously reported by Autocar as a key feature of Jaguar’s next-generation models.

The pictures also show off thin split rear lights – clearly a more practical interpretation of the concept’s dual light blades. Like the concept, it sports a heavily sculpted rear end.

The new images also reveal an interesting rear door design that houses a small window and flares backwards above the rear wheel arch, cutting into the bodywork.

The front end is also pictured with the wording ‘lorips’. Instead of previewing a future production name, this could be a reference to 'lorem ipsum', a Latin placeholder text used in graphic design and publishing to fill spaces that do not yet have content. This therefore suggests a different word will appear there on the production car.