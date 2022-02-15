BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Mercedes-AMG EQE: hot EV saloon packs up to 677bhp
New Mercedes-AMG EQE: hot EV saloon packs up to 677bhp

EQE 43 and EQE 53 duo are set to rival the Porsche Taycan
15 February 2022

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the new EQE 43 4Matic and EQE 53 4Matic+ ahead of their planned UK introduction later this year.

The new four-wheel-drive performance saloon duo join the larger and more powerful Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 in a widened range of models based on the German car maker’s dedicated EVA electric car platform.

Building on the rear-wheel-drive Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 revealed at last year’s Munich motor show, the EQE 43 adopts a second electric motor on the front axle. Similar to that used by the EQS 450, the synchronous unit boosts the new electric-powered four-door’s output by 181bhp and 243lb ft to a combined 469bhp and 643lb ft. 

The EQE 53 ups the ante further with AMG-specific electric motors that feature adapted windings, a higher current and a water lance for additional cooling effect, among other improvements. It develops a combined 617bhp and 701lb ft of torque as standard, or an even stronger 677bhp and 738lb ft with an optional AMG Dynamic Plus Package.

This provides the most powerful of AMG’s EQE models with 7bhp and 111lb ft more than its prime electric-powered performance rival, the Porsche Taycan Turbo, whose twin electric motors develop a combined 617bhp and 627lb ft. 

Drive is channelled through a single-speed gearbox on each motor to all four wheels, providing both the EQE 43 and EQE 53 with a fully variable apportioning of power. A new heat exchanger has been added, allowing the transmission oil to be preheated in cold temperatures for improved efficiency.

Both models feature four driving modes: Slippery, Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus. The EQE 53 offers an additional Race Start mode in combination with the AMG Dynamic Plus Package.

Mercedes-AMG puts the 0-62mph times at 4.2sec for the EQE 43 and 3.5sec for the regular EQE 53. With the additional 60bhp and 37lb brought on by the AMG Dynamic Plus Package, the EQE 53 reduces this to a claimed 3.3sec.

The top speed of the EQE 43, like that of the EQE3 50, is artificially limited to 131mph. This is raised to 137mph for the standard EQE 53 and 149mph for the EQE 53 with the AMG Dynamic Plus Package. By comparison, the Taycan Turbo has an official 0-62mph time of 3.2sec and a 162mph top speed.

A 400v, 90.6kWh battery with 360 individual lithium ion cells features on both models. It can be charged at 11kW or 22kW on an AC system and at up to 170kW on a DC system, with the latter claimed to provide an additional 112 miles of range in 15 minutes. Official range claims are yet to be revealed, although AMG says we can expect “something in the region of 310 miles”.

As well as upping the performance of the electric motors, AMG has given its new EQE-based models upgraded air suspension, which features a new rear axle carrier with stiffer bearings and less play than that used by the EQE 350. Further developments include AMG-specific wheel carriers and suspension links, larger diameter anti-roll-bars and adaptive damping properties.

The EQE 43 and EQE 53 also ride 5mm lower than the EQE 350. For added aerodynamic efficiency, the suspension lowers a further 15mm in both Sport and Sport Plus modes and, at 75mph, in Comfort mode.

Upgraded brakes combine 415mm discs and six-piston calipers at the front with 378mm discs and single-piston floating calipers at the rear as standard. Buyers can also specify 440mm carbon-ceramic front discs in combination with six-piston calipers at the front as an option. To enhance braking performance, AMG has also reprogrammed the i-Booster function for what it describes as an “optimised pedal feel”.

Further changes include standard-fit AMG Sound Experience - a uniquely tuned sound generator providing the EQE 43 and EQE 53 with a similar driving sound to the EQS 53 across three main modes: Balanced, Sport and Powerful.

Both AMG models receive exterior styling upgrades. These include a new-style grille with vertical chrome-look louvres and AMG lettering, a more heavily contoured front bumper with larger air ducts, wider sills, a boot lip spoiler and a new lower section to the rear bumper that incorporates a more prominent diffuser element.  Wheels range from 20in to 21in in diameter.

As with the EQS 53, buyers can specify various exterior styling packages, including an AMG Night Package in black and darkened chrome. Various elements can also be had in carbonfibre.

Inside, the EQE 43 and EQE 53 adopt a flat-bottomed AMG steering wheel with a rotary drive mode controller, together with unique digital instrument graphics and AMG sport seats, as well as new pedal caps, door sill trims and Alcantara upholstery as standard. As in the EQE 350, the 1410mm wide Hyperscreen is available as an option.

abkq 16 February 2022

I applaud Mercedes for giving its EV range of saloon cars a distinctive cab-forward aerodynamic shape.

But there are problems:

From some angles it still looks banana shaped, like most current Mercedes, that's because of sharp angles and corners (except in the rear lights of some models) being forbidden in Gordon Wagener's design language.

The multiple window dividers make the glasshouse very fussy looking and badly impede the visual sweep from front to back.

The fake grille in shiny black looks cheap and nasty.

The graphics of the instruments and infosystem, as in all other Mercedes, looks like a teenager's computer game. It takes away whatever class Mercedes aspire to in its cabin design.

The devil is in the details. There are too many local problems which add up to an unsatifatory whole.

Nickktod 15 February 2022
Quite like the look of this, but completely baffled by the “hyperscreen” cost. How do three £100 TFTs behind a sheet of glass cost £8k? Do MB think people are that stupid? Why isn’t it just standard?
Andrew1 15 February 2022
I know aerodynamics dictated the design, but that front-end is hideous.

