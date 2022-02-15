New Mercedes-AMG EQE: hot EV saloon packs up to 677bhp

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the new EQE 43 4Matic and EQE 53 4Matic+ ahead of their planned UK introduction later this year.

The new four-wheel-drive performance saloon duo join the larger and more powerful Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 in a widened range of models based on the German car maker’s dedicated EVA electric car platform.

Building on the rear-wheel-drive Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 revealed at last year’s Munich motor show, the EQE 43 adopts a second electric motor on the front axle. Similar to that used by the EQS 450, the synchronous unit boosts the new electric-powered four-door’s output by 181bhp and 243lb ft to a combined 469bhp and 643lb ft.

The EQE 53 ups the ante further with AMG-specific electric motors that feature adapted windings, a higher current and a water lance for additional cooling effect, among other improvements. It develops a combined 617bhp and 701lb ft of torque as standard, or an even stronger 677bhp and 738lb ft with an optional AMG Dynamic Plus Package.

This provides the most powerful of AMG’s EQE models with 7bhp and 111lb ft more than its prime electric-powered performance rival, the Porsche Taycan Turbo, whose twin electric motors develop a combined 617bhp and 627lb ft.

Drive is channelled through a single-speed gearbox on each motor to all four wheels, providing both the EQE 43 and EQE 53 with a fully variable apportioning of power. A new heat exchanger has been added, allowing the transmission oil to be preheated in cold temperatures for improved efficiency.

Both models feature four driving modes: Slippery, Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus. The EQE 53 offers an additional Race Start mode in combination with the AMG Dynamic Plus Package.

Mercedes-AMG puts the 0-62mph times at 4.2sec for the EQE 43 and 3.5sec for the regular EQE 53. With the additional 60bhp and 37lb brought on by the AMG Dynamic Plus Package, the EQE 53 reduces this to a claimed 3.3sec.