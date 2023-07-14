New Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally is 480bhp electric trail toy

The new Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally is a hot, trail-ready electric 4x4 that's headed to UK dealerships in early 2024.

Revealed in camouflage at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July and now unwrapped in full at the Munich motor show, the Mach-E Rally comes with a suite of off-road chassis upgrades, a significant boost in power and a purposeful styling overhaul.

Equipped with a slightly tuned-up version of the Mach-E GT's dual-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain, the Rally is targeting outputs of 480bhp and a whopping 649lb ft of torque - which should get it from 0-62mph in around 4.0sec, although Ford has yet to confirm final performance stats.

More important is the bespoke chassis set-up: the Mach-E Rally rides 20mm higher than the standard Mach-E, on specially tuned springs and Magenride shocks for enhanced travel and better bump-cushioning, and chunky Michelin CrossClimate tyres, which are wrapped around gloss white 19in rally wheels.

The Rally comes with its own Rally Sport driving mode, which gives a linear throttle response for improved acceleration control, more aggressive damping and improved traction on slippery surfaces. It also adapts the traction and stability control systems "to allow bigger slides".

Underneath, the 91kWh battery and electric motors are shielded from rocks and bumps by thick underbody shielding, and Ford has coated the body cladding with a protective spray to reduce the risk of chips and scrapes.

There's a two hook integrated into the front bumper, too, "should off-highway adventures ever get a little too spicy".

Ford says the Mach-E Rally's bespoke styling was inspired in part by the legendary Ford Focus RS hot hatch, in particular the "dramatic" rear spoiler.

Other unique elements include the contrasting body trim, beefy front splitter, black roof panel, rally-style foglights and racing stripes.