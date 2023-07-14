BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally is 480bhp electric trail toy
UP NEXT
Industry calls for EV grants to build demand for ZEV mandate

New Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally is 480bhp electric trail toy

Electric sports crossover gets rallycross makeover in pursuit of dirt-road thrills; due in UK soon
Felix Page
News
3 mins read
7 September 2023

The new Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally is a hot, trail-ready electric 4x4 that's headed to UK dealerships in early 2024.

Revealed in camouflage at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July and now unwrapped in full at the Munich motor show, the Mach-E Rally comes with a suite of off-road chassis upgrades, a significant boost in power and a purposeful styling overhaul.

Equipped with a slightly tuned-up version of the Mach-E GT's dual-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain, the Rally is targeting outputs of 480bhp and a whopping 649lb ft of torque - which should get it from 0-62mph in around 4.0sec, although Ford has yet to confirm final performance stats.

Related articles

More important is the bespoke chassis set-up: the Mach-E Rally rides 20mm higher than the standard Mach-E, on specially tuned springs and Magenride shocks for enhanced travel and better bump-cushioning, and chunky Michelin CrossClimate tyres, which are wrapped around gloss white 19in rally wheels.

The Rally comes with its own Rally Sport driving mode, which gives a linear throttle response for improved acceleration control, more aggressive damping and improved traction on slippery surfaces. It also adapts the traction and stability control systems "to allow bigger slides". 

Underneath, the 91kWh battery and electric motors are shielded from rocks and bumps by thick underbody shielding, and Ford has coated the body cladding with a protective spray to reduce the risk of chips and scrapes. 

There's a two hook integrated into the front bumper, too, "should off-highway adventures ever get a little too spicy". 

Ford says the Mach-E Rally's bespoke styling was inspired in part by the legendary Ford Focus RS hot hatch, in particular the "dramatic" rear spoiler.

Other unique elements include the contrasting body trim, beefy front splitter, black roof panel, rally-style foglights and racing stripes. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
ford mustang mach e 2023 review 04 front cornering

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford's enticingly named electric family SUV gets mid-life suspension revisions and equipment tweaks

Read our review
Back to top

The interior is more subtly differentiated from the Mach-E GT, with bespoke elements limited to white accents throughout to match the wheels, Mach-E Rally badging and sports seats.

Darren Palmer, who heads up Ford's EV programmes, told Autocar the original idea for the Rally came from a rallycross enthusiast in Ford's new Always On team – created to constantly monitor feedback from customers and social media, which informs the development of over-the-air software updates and model-line additions.

"One of them does rallycross and he seeded the idea: 'Hey, we have heritage in this car. What if we do a rallycross version, because it fits with what we've done in the past?'.

"Our attitude is: if you've got an idea, bring it forward and try it out. So they created a model for the car with pure passion. They put the wheels on and lifted it. They styled what it could be. We gave them the freedom to make it.

"And the minute I showed that model to our leadership, they said: 'It fits so well with what we've done in the past and what people might love'."

Palmer explained that the project reached fruition quicker than is often expected because it was one of Ford's "go-fast" programmes, meaning the period from conception to unveiling was only around 18 months. "It was crazy fast," he said. 

Advertisement
Back to top

Prototypes have been tested against what Palmer called "legendary heroes" of off-roading on "rally surfaces".

He stopped short of outlining precise specifications and capabilities but said "we have enough ride height" and that "it's super-stable on both Tarmac and other surfaces" because of the extremely precise acceleration control and the low weight of the underfloor battery.

Car Review
Ford Mustang Mach-E
ford mustang mach e 2023 review 04 front cornering
Read our full road test review
Read more

"To throw it around, you have to change a few things," said Palmer. "We were blown away by the things you can do. It's amazing."

Ford has yet to confirm whether the Rally will be sold in limited numbers and has given no indication of pricing - although a list price of around £80,000 is feasible, given the top-rung Mach-E GT asks £75,000.

used Ford Mustang Mach-E cars for sale

Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Fastback SelShift Euro 6 2dr
2017
£31,490
32,242miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Mach 1 Fastback Euro 6 2dr
2021
£52,990
1,623miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Mach 1 Fastback Euro 6 2dr
2023
£54,990
1,900miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Fastback SelShift Euro 6 2dr
2017
£35,500
1,488miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Ford MUSTANG 5.0 V8 Bullitt Fastback Euro 6 2dr
2019
£44,999
8,615miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Ford MUSTANG 2.3T EcoBoost Fastback Euro 6 2dr
2017
£28,699
13,795miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Fastback SelShift Euro 6 2dr
2017
£28,990
49,195miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Ford MUSTANG 2.3T EcoBoost Fastback Euro 6 2dr
2017
£28,500
17,094miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Ford MUSTANG 5.0 V8 GT Fastback Euro 6 2dr
2020
£36,999
32,167miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Next
Prev
View all 236 cars
Powerd By
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 7 September 2023

For the money it's not bad, and also let's just say, whether you can afford one or not, your money your choice,nobody has the right to tell you what you should buy.

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives