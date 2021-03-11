BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Dacia Spring: affordable EV launches in France from €12,403
UP NEXT
New Toyota GR Supra edition pays tribute to Jarama racetrack

New Dacia Spring: affordable EV launches in France from €12,403

Car-share and delivery van options due for what is claimed to be Europe's most affordable electric car
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
11 March 2021

The new Dacia Spring Electric, said to be Europe's most affordable EV, has gone on sale in France priced from €12,403 after that country's generous EV incentives. 

That minimum price, equivalent to £10,630, positions the Spring alongside a mid-range, conventionally fuelled Sandero in terms of cost.

The French government currently offers a grant to buyers of sub-€45,000 EVs amounting to 27% of the cost of purchase, including tax, and a further €2500 if the EV is bought in exchange for an older ICE car to be scrapped. 

Pre-orders for the four-seat Spring open on 20 March, while a two-seat commercial variant will be introduced in 2022. 

Two trim levels are available from launch: Confort, which features air conditioning, a 3.5in media display with Bluetooth, a USB port and cloth upholstery as standard, and Confort Plus, which adds a 7.0in infotainment display with smartphone mirroring, an orange-themed interior styling pack and metallic exterior paint. 

The Chinese-made Spring will be offered across mainland Europe initially, with car-sharing company Zity a primary customer. It's not confirmed for sale in the UK as yet, but Dacia has previously claimed the car is "being evaluated" for the possibility of a right-hand-drive version. 

Previewed by a concept in 2019 and based on parent company Renault’s Chinese-market City K-ZE, the Spring was designed for use in urban areas in both passenger and cargo forms - the latter for last-mile deliveries. It uses an electric motor that makes 44bhp and 92lb ft, fed by a 26.8kWh battery.

This gives it a 140-mile range on the WLTP combined cycle and the ability to fast-charge at a rate of up to 30kW from a CCS DC charger. The top speed is limited to 62mph and the turning circle is a mere 4.8 metres.

The Spring is 3.73 metres long – 0.35 metres shorter than Dacia’s new Sandero supermini – yet the firm claims it has room for four adults. The boot is 300 litres, increasing to 600 litres when the rear seats are folded down, plus there’s 23 litres of storage in the front.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Ford Mustang Mach E 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach-E RWD 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Golf R 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Golf R 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar E Pace P300e 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Jaguar E-Pace P300e 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar F Pace P400e 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Jaguar F-Pace P400e 2021 UK review

1 BMW M3 Competition 2021 UK first drive review OK hero front

BMW M3 Competition 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Dacia Duster 2018 road test review hero front

Dacia Duster

Romania’s value champion compact crossover enters a second model generation. It still might not be as refined as other SUVs, but the Duster is very much in a class of its own

Read our review
Back to top

The car-sharing version of the Spring will be offered in select European countries and will come with durable artificial leather seats and 14in wheels. Meanwhile, the van will forgo rear seats to offer 800 litres of luggage capacity and a 1033mm load length.

READ MORE

Renault 5 reborn as electric supermini​

Dacia Bigster concept previews rugged range-topping SU​V

Used cars for sale

 Dacia Duster 1.5 Dci 110 Laureate 5dr
2014
£5,500
59,173miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.5 Dci 110 Laureate 5dr
2015
£5,995
47,500miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.6 Sce 115 Ambiance 5dr
2017
£6,109
57,112miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.5 Dci 110 Ambiance 5dr
2016
£6,495
54,285miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.5 Dci 110 Laureate 5dr 4x4
2014
£6,799
39,663miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.5 Dci 110 Laureate Prime 5dr
2016
£7,095
62,903miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.5 Dci 110 Ambiance 5dr
2018
£7,295
48,745miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.5 Dci 110 Laureate 5dr
2017
£7,490
56,467miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.6 Sce 115 Access 5dr 4x4
2017
£7,495
23,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
8
Add a comment…
TStag 11 March 2021
If t would be the ideal commuter car if the steering wheel was on the right side. It’s a shame because I don’t want to spend much on a commuter car but going electric would save me a bomb on parking
CX7driver 28 October 2020

Dacia Spring

This looks like the compact SUV EV that I've been waiting for! 

As it is based on the Renault Kwid, it's already available in right-hand drive form for India, so I can't see why it couldn't made be available in the UK.

supercarrambler 16 October 2020

location, location, build location

I thought the Dacia Spring was based off Renault's KWID, designed for the Indian market and locally built there, as well as Brasil, so why the need for additional production in China ?

Out of interest NCAP gave it a '0' rating in 2016 so hopefully Renault group have weaved some engineering magic into its aged platform

jason_recliner 16 October 2020

It actually looks acceptable.

It actually looks acceptable.

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Ford Mustang Mach E 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach-E RWD 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Golf R 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Golf R 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar E Pace P300e 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Jaguar E-Pace P300e 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar F Pace P400e 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Jaguar F-Pace P400e 2021 UK review

1 BMW M3 Competition 2021 UK first drive review OK hero front

BMW M3 Competition 2021 UK review

View all latest drives