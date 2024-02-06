New BMW 5 Series Touring revealed as PHEV and EV only in UK

The new BMW 5 Series Touring will be launched in the UK in May with the choice of plug-in hybrid and electric drivetrains, including a dual-motor M-badged EV with nearly 600bhp.

The first estate car from BMW to offer an electric drivetrain option arrives six months after the launch of the eighth-generation 5 Series saloon, with which it shares its edgy design.

Styling changes over the saloon are concentrated behind the B-pillar, where the new 5 Series Touring receives a longer roof, altered rear doors, an extended glasshouse and an angled tailgate that features a pronounced spoiler and other aerodynamic elements to help smooth airflow around the rear window.

The new model is bigger than the previous, fifth-generation 5 Series Touring, which was launched in 2017. Length is up by 97mm to 5060mm, width by 32mm to 1900mm and height by 17mm to 1515mm. The wheelbase has also been extended by 20mm to 2995mm.

BMW says the new 5 Series Touring offers greater versatility and accommodation than any of its previous estates as a result. Despite the bigger dimensions, though, boot capacity remains the same as the previous car’s at 570 litres, extending to 1700 litres when the rear seats are folded down.

However, loading at the rear is eased by a wider tailgate opening and a new cubby underneath the boot floor can accommodate the boot partition net and cargo blind when they are not in use – or the charging cable for plug-in models.

In addition, a stiffer body structure and a new type of window glass are claimed to make the new model quieter than before.

Electric drivetrain options begin at £69,950 with a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive unit developing 335bhp and 317lb ft in the i5 eDrive40, which delivers a 0-62mph time of 6.1sec and a governed 120mph top speed.