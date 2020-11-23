New 2021 Toyota Camry brings styling and interior tweaks

The Toyota Camry has been updated with a series of interior and exterior tweaks, less than two years after it went on sale.

The hybrid-only saloon - which made its return to the UK in 2019 after a 14-year absence as a replacement for the Avensis - will go on sale in its facelifted form in early spring 2021, with prices to be announced nearer the time.

The Camry now more closely resembles its big-selling Corolla sibling, with a revised front bumper and grille that makes the car look lower and wider. Two new alloy wheel designs will be introduced, as well, with a choice between 17in or 18in sizes.

The most significant change comes inside, where the current Camry's integrated infotainment touchscreen makes way for a 9.0in freestanding unit like that of the Corolla, Rav4 and new Yaris.

The infotainment system itself has been upgraded, with Toyota claiming faster software and input response times. As before, it can be operated using a combination of physical buttons and touch controls.

Exact trim specifications are yet to be confirmed for the 2021 car, but beige and black leather upholstery options will be offered alongside new wood- and titanium-style finishes for the instrument panel. The Camry will likely continue to be available in both Design and Excel trims, with prices starting from around £32,000 - a slight increase on the current model.

Safety equipment fitted as standard includes lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, road sign assist and intersection turn assist - which detects vehicles or pedestrians crossing the car's path when turning at a junction.

