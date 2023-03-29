BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 1000bhp Lamborghini Revuelto order books full until 2026
New 1000bhp Lamborghini Revuelto order books full until 2026

New 6.5-litre V12, three electric motors and lightweight battery pack for most potent Lambo yet
Mike Duff
News
5 mins read
27 July 2023

The new 1000bhp Lamborghini Revuelto, the long-awaited successor to the Aventador, has already sold out until 2026, according to company boss Stephan Winkelmann.

The firm’s maiden plug-in hybrid supercar, originally codenamed LB744, is the most potent Lamborghini in the car maker’s history and it delivers some eye-watering numbers from its new 6.5-litre V12 powerplant: 2.5sec 0-62mph, sub-7.0sec 0-124mph and a top speed of more than 217mph.

This is down to a trio of 147bhp electric motors – one integrated into the gearbox and a pair at the front, one powering each wheel – that supplement the 814bhp V12.

While the addition of electric power marks a significant departure for Lamborghini's flagship model, Winkelmann, speaking exclusively to Autocar at the Goodwood Festival of Speed recently, said the car's reception proves it was worth the gamble.

"Hybridisation has been digested by our customers and the greater public," he said. "With the Revuelto, we have an order bank which is exceeding all our expectations. We are in the year 2026 with orders. For us, this is a sign that not only is the technology accepted but also that the brand is on the highest level ever."

Winkelmann added that many early buyers were existing Aventador customers who had been given early access to the machine, and that they had been won over by how the Revuelto combined new technology with the brand's values.

"The blend of tradition and innovation is key for the success of Revuelto," he said. "Everyone was expecting hybridisation, everybody was hoping to get another V12 and the two things came together in a perfect way. The design is unmistakably Lamborghini. Everything worked well together and this is what the customers were expecting. It was not easy for us to continue to develop a new V12 because of all the regulations with emissions, but the engineers did a fantastic job."

Given the Volkswagen Group’s widespread move to downsizing and turbocharging, Lamborghini had to work hard to justify retaining that V12 motor, according to former chief technical officer Maurizio Reggiani, who led the early development of the Revuelto.

Yet it was one that Lamborghini was able to win due to both overwhelming support from existing customers and the use of hybridisation to cut emissions.

Driving an all-new eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox mounted behind it, the new engine – turned 180deg compared with the Aventador's – is 17kg lighter than the one in the car it replaces but makes more power, delivering 814bhp at a searing 9250rpm, with the limiter not calling time until 250rpm later.

The battery pack sits in what would previously have been considered the transmission tunnel and stores a modest 3.8kWh of charge - good for an electric-only range of around six miles. The fact that the charging port is within the front luggage compartment suggests it is not intended to be plugged in very often.

However, the V12 can directly recharge the battery pack through the rear motor in a process that's claimed to take just six minutes.

The pack is much lighter than most batteries, weighing 70kg, with the front motors adding another 80kg of mass. Fuel economy and CO2 figures haven’t been finalised, but Lamborghini says both will be around 30% better than the Aventador Ultimae's.

The battery’s peak flow rate is the limiting factor on electrical assistance, with a maximum of 140kW equating to 187bhp. Each of the three motors can take up to 147bhp, allowing the battery’s output to be juggled accordingly - and with torque biasing across the front axle.

The rear electric motor adds assistance to one shaft in the dual-clutch gearbox, meaning it is possible for the two sides of the Revuelto’s powertrain to be driving different gears simultaneously.

Like the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 and Countach LPI 800-4 hyper-hybrids, as well as the Ferrari SF90, the Revuelto will reverse under electrical power only, but has the ability to drive all four wheels.

The Revuelto will be heavier than the Aventador, despite weight savings throughout the structure. The new car’s carbonfibre tub is both lighter and 40% stiffer than the last generation's and now features a composite front crash structure - a world first in a road car.

But the bulk of the hybrid system means that overall mass is still higher. Lamborghini hasn’t released a formal kerb weight, but the promise of a power-to-weight ratio of 563bhp per tonne puts it at 1776kg.

Underneath, the Aventador’s pushrod-operated suspension has been replaced by conventional upright springs for the twin wishbones at each corner. Lamborghini CTO Rouven Mohr says the new arrangement has packaging advantages and improvements in damper technology have allowed equal performance from conventional mountings.

The Revuelto will also get standard rear-axle steering plus active aerodynamic elements. There isn’t an official figure for peak downforce but we’re told it will be about the same as the Aventador SVJ made with its adjustable wing in its lowest-drag configuration.

The car's design draws on many familiar Lamborghini themes and keeps the trademark wedgy proportions that stretch back to the Countach. But there is lots of innovation, too - from the compact LED headlights that sit beneath the overhang of the bonnet to the deliberately visible radar sensors integrated into the front grille.

The side profile is defined by the huge air intakes behind the front-hinged doors, but there is also a new channel above these, under buttress-style wing elements. Lines at the rear are kept clean by a deployable spoiler and the engine is visible through an aperture in the carbonfibre rear bonnet.

The interior is more spacious and much more high-tech than the Aventador’s. The Revuelto gets a reconfigurable letterbox-shaped 9.1in passenger-side display screen to supplement its digital instruments and portrait-orientated 8.4in central touchscreen. 

Most driving controls are integrated into the steering wheel, with separate controls for the dynamic and powertrain modes. The cabin also has far more oddment space than any of its predecessors and this will be the first Lamborghini supercar to come with pop-out Porsche-style cupholders.

Pricing hasn’t been publically confirmed yet, but we’re told that even in its launch guise, the Revuelto will cost more than the Aventador SVJ. 

Lamborghini has also confirmed the same core architecture and electric AWD system will underpin the Lamborghini Huracán’s replacement, but that car is set to trade the outgoing V10 for a twin-turbocharged V8.

jason_recliner 27 July 2023

Cost of Living Crisis is officially over!

martini98 30 March 2023
what a stupid plug-in hybrid. 6 miles?
gagaga 30 March 2023

Comes with a special Max Power subscription that includes a sticker pack and fdree postage to Dubai.

I'm sure it sounds epic, that the engineering is amazin, but it just looks like (yet another) Aventador special.

Disappointing.

