New 1000bhp Lamborghini Revuelto order books full until 2026

The new 1000bhp Lamborghini Revuelto, the long-awaited successor to the Aventador, has already sold out until 2026, according to company boss Stephan Winkelmann.

The firm’s maiden plug-in hybrid supercar, originally codenamed LB744, is the most potent Lamborghini in the car maker’s history and it delivers some eye-watering numbers from its new 6.5-litre V12 powerplant: 2.5sec 0-62mph, sub-7.0sec 0-124mph and a top speed of more than 217mph.

This is down to a trio of 147bhp electric motors – one integrated into the gearbox and a pair at the front, one powering each wheel – that supplement the 814bhp V12.

While the addition of electric power marks a significant departure for Lamborghini's flagship model, Winkelmann, speaking exclusively to Autocar at the Goodwood Festival of Speed recently, said the car's reception proves it was worth the gamble.

"Hybridisation has been digested by our customers and the greater public," he said. "With the Revuelto, we have an order bank which is exceeding all our expectations. We are in the year 2026 with orders. For us, this is a sign that not only is the technology accepted but also that the brand is on the highest level ever."

Winkelmann added that many early buyers were existing Aventador customers who had been given early access to the machine, and that they had been won over by how the Revuelto combined new technology with the brand's values.

"The blend of tradition and innovation is key for the success of Revuelto," he said. "Everyone was expecting hybridisation, everybody was hoping to get another V12 and the two things came together in a perfect way. The design is unmistakably Lamborghini. Everything worked well together and this is what the customers were expecting. It was not easy for us to continue to develop a new V12 because of all the regulations with emissions, but the engineers did a fantastic job."

Given the Volkswagen Group’s widespread move to downsizing and turbocharging, Lamborghini had to work hard to justify retaining that V12 motor, according to former chief technical officer Maurizio Reggiani, who led the early development of the Revuelto.