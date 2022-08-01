BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: MG Cyberster EV roadster confirmed for April reveal
UP NEXT
Britishvolt secures funding 'for coming weeks' as investor steps in

MG Cyberster EV roadster confirmed for April reveal

Production version of electric Mazda MX-5 rival will be called the Project E
Rachel Burgess
News
4 mins read
2 November 2022

MG is on track to unveil its ‘Project E’ two-seat electric roadster in April next year ahead of first UK deliveries in the first half of 2024, the brand has said.

The sports car, first previewed by the 2021 Cyberster concept and known internally as ‘Project E’, was due to be unveiled this month at the Guangzhou motor show, but has been put back to next year after concerns the November show would be postponed or cancelled due to Covid fears.

The production car “will be a game changer in terms of perception of the brand,” MG UK commercial director Guy Pigounakis told Autocar at a recent event. The car will be available either as a two-wheel-drive – likely to the rear wheels - or as a “very high performance” all-wheel-drive dual motor version.

Related articles

The car will become a halo model sitting above the rest of MG's lineup. UK executives had to rethink its positioning when the first full-scale prototype of the production arrived from China in advance of the reveal originally planned for this month. “Right up to when model was arriving we were looking at it as a natural successor to the MG F. It’s completely not. It’s in a completely different sector of the market,” Pigounakis said, without revealing pricing.

The car was teased in a video posted to social media in August (below) that showed off the roadster's sleek, long-nosed silhouette, electric folding canvas roof, yoke steering wheel, two-tone sports seats and distinctive LED headlights. Other definitive design cues visible at this early stage include a subtle 'ducktail' rear spoiler and a rear lighting design modelled on the Union Jack - a nod to MG's British roots.

Tellingly, MG captioned the video 'return of the legend', which strongly suggests the final production car will resurrect a sporting nameplate from the brand's illustrious past; earlier this year, the brand trademarked the name MG C EV - a name which references a lesser-known, straight-six-powered version of the brand-defining MG B from the late 1960s. 

 

 

The two-seat electric sports car was previewed as an outlandish concept in 2021, which company bosses said was given the green light for production after receiving more than 5000 expressions of interest from potential buyers. 

The official preview and recently filed design patents show just how far the design has come since that concept and indicate that the Cyberster – which will essentially serve as an electric rival to the likes of the Mazda MX-5 – is nearly ready for an official unveiling. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
01 Mercedes AMG G62 4x4 squared FD 2022 corner dust lead
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
bmw ix m60 01 front tracking
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
bmw x7 xdrive40i 01 cornering
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
MG 5 SW EV 2020 road test review - hero front

MG 5 SW EV

Could this segment-first electric estate be all the real-world EV you need?

Read our review
Back to top

While the production car's silhouette bears a visual relation to that earlier concept, it's all change elsewhere, with a total redesign bringing the car into line with MG's production models and rendering it compliant with global homologation rules. It sits higher than before, for example, the wheels are smaller and wrapped in chunkier tyres, the headlights are now uncovered and the gaping front grille panel has been swapped for what looks to be a subtler, decorative item, perhaps housing an array of sensors.

It still looks to be a two-seater, though features a folding roof rather than sticking with the concept's open-cockpit arrangement, and the prominent streamliners running from the headrests to the trailing edge of the boot lid are gone.

Despite the car appearing more or less undisguised in these renderings, still little is known about its powertrain, pricing or performance potential.

The concept was said to be based on a bespoke EV architecture, offering a range of 497 miles and a 0-62mph time of less than 3.0sec, and as a spearhead for MG's new youth-focused Cyber brand, the convertible is expected to be priced affordably - potentially even competing with today's entry-level combustion-powered sports cars.

Talking about adding 'Project E' to the MG line-up,  Pigounakis previously told Autocar: “The problem with sports cars is that everybody loves them but not many people buy them.” He added, however, that MG’s global volume means it can “afford to invest in sports cars and take a longer-term view on when there will be a return on investment”, adding that having a sports car “will bring us massive PR and marketing benefits”.

Advertisement
Back to top

The Cyberster will build on the Chinese brand’s recent phenomenal success in the UK: sales grew 66% last year, from 18,415 in 2020 to 30,600.

The MG 4 hatchback, however, arrived first - as the initial offering in a family of EVs based on SAIC's new Modular Scalable Platform, likely to also be used by the Cyberster. That paves the way for 167bhp and 201bhp rear-wheel-drive powertrains – in keeping with its affordable sporting brief – but also a 443bhp dual-motor range-topping option. 

Car Review
MG 5 SW EV
MG 5 SW EV 2020 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

The MG 4 is available with both 51kWh and 64kWh batteries, but packaging constraints and less strenuous range requirements could see the Cyberster sold with only the smaller of the two. Expect a range figure comfortably north of 200 miles, in any case. 

A third new MG to arrive by 2024 hasn’t yet been confirmed, but it is likely to be a third SUV, given the continuing consumer demand for high-riding vehicles.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
21
Add a comment…
shiftright 1 August 2022

Generic, with cheesy tail lamps.

bol 2 August 2022

Yes, but I'd rather have a generic affordable electric sports car with cheesy tail lights than no affordable electric sports car 

LP in Brighton 1 August 2022

Looks interesting, but it's a bit cheeky using the prominent Union Jack as part of the marketing campaign. Just what exactly is British about MG aside from the badge?  

Bainthrewo 1 August 2022

What about the doors?

The most striking thing shown in the video doesn't get a mention - the upward swinging doors! 

Peter Cavellini 2 August 2022
Bainthrewo wrote:

What about the doors?

The most striking thing shown in the video doesn't get a mention - the upward swinging doors! 

Talking Doors, how do you get out if you flip it upside down in a crash?

Latest Drives

Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
01 Mercedes AMG G62 4x4 squared FD 2022 corner dust lead
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
bmw ix m60 01 front tracking
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
bmw x7 xdrive40i 01 cornering
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive

View all latest drives