MG Cyberster 2+2 coupé due for launch later this year
MG Cyberster 2+2 coupé due for launch later this year

Fixed-roof GTS has the production go-ahead after its 2024 concept debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
23 April 2025

MG has confirmed plans to put the four-seat hard-top version of its Cyberster sports car into production. 

The fixed-roof Cyberster GTS was revealed as a running prototype at last year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, but there has been no word on a likely launch date since then - despite suggestions that it could arrive as early as this year.

But now, MG has confirmed at the Shanghai motor show that a production version is inbound and could land in time for the 60th anniversary of the original MG B GT in October.

Asked for an update on the Cyberster GTS, MG parent company SAIC's design boss, Jozef Kaban – who was responsible for the concept – would only go so far as to say: "It's coming."

He cited the positive public reaction to last year's concept as a factor in MG giving the green light to a production version, saying the exposure "made it happen". 

Kaban was speaking on the sidelines of the unveiling of the new MG Cyber X concept – a brutalist electric crossover that's set to go on sale as the second model in the enthusiast-focused Cyber model family, alongside the Cyberster. 

He hailed the effectiveness of the two-door sports car as a halo model for MG as an incentive to expand that line-up.

"It makes you smile," he said. "It makes you happy the moment you open the doors. You know everybody's watching. You know you are the star.

"That's why we love cars, because you feel that they are there to make you stronger. They make you happy. They make you shine."

A new derivative of the sports car would effectively give MG's Cyber brand a three-car line-up - and the dramatic difference in billing between the Cyberster and Cyber X model lines suggests there could be bandwidth between them to expand it further.

Car review
MG Cyberster review 2024 01 front tracking

MG Cyberster

Chinese-owned MG celebrates the marque's centenary with a hard-hitting, multifaceted electric roadster

Peter Cavellini 23 April 2025

Bit like a 70/80's Datsun 240Z, and that not nice.

Bob Cholmondeley 23 April 2025

With the way the back end rises, below the tail lights, the GTS looks like it's had a good hard kick up the arse...

