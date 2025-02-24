BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mercedes-AMG to return to V8 power with upcoming CLE 63
UP NEXT
Toyota preparing new MR2, Celica and Lexus supercar

Mercedes-AMG to return to V8 power with upcoming CLE 63

New powerplant marks shift away from C63's four-pot PHEV system, which failed to gain traction with customers

Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
24 February 2025

Mercedes-AMG will return to V8 power, confirming an all-new mild-hybrid petrol engine will debut in the upcoming CLE 63 later this year.

The move marks a shift away from the controversial four-cylinder plug-in hybrid drivetrain introduced in the current C63, which failed to gain traction with customers, leading to a significant drop in sales for one of AMG’s best-selling models. 

Sources within the German brand have told Autocar that following the CLE 63, the V8 will be rolled out to other models, including a revised C63 due in 2026.

Related articles

Full details of the new engine remain under wraps, but it's rumoured to lean heavily on AMG's existing twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 architecture. 

While the V8’s previously mooted return has been confirmed, it comes with a significant engineering change: AMG has abandoned the traditional cross-plane crankshaft in favour of a flat-plane design.

This promises to improve throttle response but will sacrifice the deep, burbling soundtrack traditionally associated with AMG V8s.

This layout, first adopted by AMG on the GT Black Series’ M178 LS2 engine in 2021, also enables a more compact crankcase design, allowing AMG to package the new engine into models that weren't originally engineered for a V8, including the fifth-generation C-Class.

It also provides the scope for a higher redline and ignition cut-out.

In its ultimate form, the new V8 is expected to receive a mild-hybrid system with an integrated starter-motor within the gearbox for added power boosting and greater efficiency.

The current C63's electronically turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, in combination with a rear-mounted electric motor and a 6.1kWh lithium-ion battery, produces 671bhp and 752lb ft of torque.

Despite those impressive figures, the shift from a traditional V8 to a four-cylinder PHEV drivetrain was widely criticised, particularly for the lack of acoustic character. 

By comparison, the previous-generation C63 S, equipped with AMG’s cross-plane twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 in M177 specification, delivered 503bhp and 516lb ft of torque - less outright power but a far more engaging experience.

To compensate for the higher-pitched, more aggressive sound of the flat-plane crank V8, AMG plans to provide future models with an artificial sound generator to simulate the burbling soundtrack of its most celebrated models.

Beyond the new V8, AMG is set to introduce greater design differentiation between its lower-end and top-of-the-line models within each market segment.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Peugeot 5008 hybrid front three quarter lead
Peugeot 5008
6
Peugeot 5008
Seat Ateca dynamic lead
Used Seat Ateca 2016-2020 review
9
Used Seat Ateca 2016-2020 review
leapmotor t03 review lead
Leapmotor T03
7
Leapmotor T03
Polestar 3 review 2025 01
Polestar 3
8
Polestar 3
Toyota GR Yaris 2020 front cornering road
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review
10
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review

View all car reviews

Back to top

AMG chairman Michael Schiebe has laid out aggressive growth ambitions, targeting an increase in annual sales from 140,000 to 200,000.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 Volkswagen TOUAREG 3.0 TDI V6 BlueMotion Tech R-Line Tiptronic 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£13,995
89,124miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Jaguar F-PACE 2.0 D200 MHEV R-Dynamic HSE Black Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£39,991
17,273miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen UP! 1.0 Up! Beats Euro 6 3dr
2016
£6,995
43,100miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen CARAVELLE 2.0 BiTDI BlueMotion Tech Executive Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£18,995
74,700miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW X5 3.0 30d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£18,995
86,700miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4i EcoTEC SRi Euro 6 5dr
2018
£7,395
48,346miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A7 3.0 BiTDI V6 Black Edition Sportback Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£22,995
34,400miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DIG-T N-Connecta Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£11,990
50,838miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4i EcoFLEX Limited Edition Euro 6 3dr
2016
£5,995
56,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
xxxx 24 February 2025

What planet were Mercedes on to think a 4 pot plug-in was winner in this class of car.

Latest Reviews

Peugeot 5008 hybrid front three quarter lead
Peugeot 5008
6
Peugeot 5008
Seat Ateca dynamic lead
Used Seat Ateca 2016-2020 review
9
Used Seat Ateca 2016-2020 review
leapmotor t03 review lead
Leapmotor T03
7
Leapmotor T03
Polestar 3 review 2025 01
Polestar 3
8
Polestar 3
Toyota GR Yaris 2020 front cornering road
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review
10
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review

View all car reviews