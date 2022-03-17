Maserati: three EVs arriving in 2023; Ghibli axed

Maserati will launch three electric models next year, according to the firm, which announced its 2021 sales figures today.

It follows parent company Stellantis’s announcement earlier this month that Maserati would be one of a handful of its brands to go electric in all models launched from 2025 onwards. The entire line-up will be electric by 2030.

The electric range, named Folgore, will be led by a new 1200bhp GranTurismo, due to be revealed later this year before arriving in 2023. Maserati said it “will offer cutting-edge technical solutions derived from Formula E, superb performance, comfort and elegance, all typical of the Trident”.

The soft-top equivalent, the Maserati Grancabrio will also arrive next year, the firm confirmed.

The delayed Maserati Grecale, which will be revealed imminently, will first launch with combustion-engined powertrains, one of which is mild hybrid, but will also receive an electric version next year.

Last year, Maserati sold 24,269 vehicles worldwide, a 41% year-on-year growth in an overall market which suffered hugely from component shortages. The Maserati Levante SUV made up 59% of sales while the Maserati Ghibli accounted for 33%. The well-received Maserati MC20 hypercar was 1% of volume. Global market share was 2.4% and net revenues were €2021 million.

While the Ghibli accounted for a third of sales last year, the model does not factor into the brand’s plans. The ageing saloon launched in 2013, but an end-date for the model has not yet been confirmed.

Beyond next year's model onslaught, Maserati outlined three more models arriving before 2025: the MC20 and next-generation Quattroporte and Levante models.