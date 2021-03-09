BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Man reveals caterpillar track conversion kit for TGE van
UP NEXT
New 2021 Peugeot 308 shows off dramatic design overhaul

Man reveals caterpillar track conversion kit for TGE van

Van is designed for use in Alpine ski resorts to ferry guests and reach difficult-to-access locations
News
2 mins read
9 March 2021

VW Group-owned commercial vehicle manufacturer Man Truck & Bus has revealed a van that can be equipped with tank-style caterpillar drive units in place of wheels, significantly enhancing its off-road credentials.

The TGE 3.180 4x4 Combi van is designed to ride on conventional tyres while on the road, but when faced with more severe terrain, such as “snow-covered slopes or muddy meadows”, can be fitted with caterpillar tracks in less than one hour - with no specialist help.

The conversion, said Man Truck & Bus, is carried out “like a wheel change”. The only modification necessary to the van’s wheel hubs is fitment of a dedicated adapter plate, which is fixed to the original wheel bolts and establishes the connection to the axles.

The tracks are made by track conversion kit manufacturer TrackSystems, and add around 300kg to the weight of the van.

Man Truck & Bus said the TGE 3.180 is “ideal” for ski resorts, where it could be used to transport guests between hotels and ski lifts, for example, and to reach difficult to access alpine pastures.

Including the driver’s seat, a total of eight seats are offered. Using the caterpillar drive, the van can be driven at speeds of up to 31mph, with no modifications needed for its standard eight-speed automatic gearbox, which will not exceed third gear when the tracks are in use.

Other features that make the TGE 3.180 especially suited to tackling difficult terrain include a Seikel chassis, raised by around 3 cm. While the converted van is able to drive on snow, the tracks must be removed when the TGE returns to the road, to avoid damage.

The TGE 3.180 remains a concept for now, but Man is likely to offer the conversion kit as an option for the van in future.

READ MORE

UPS orders 10,000 electric vans from British start-up Arrival 

Analysis: Inside Arrival, the £4bn UK start-up 

eBussy is adaptable electric van with 10 bodystyles

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Lamborghini Sian 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Lamborghini Sian 2021 review

1 Alpina XB7 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Alpina XB7 2021 UK review

1 Kia Stonic 48v 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia Stonic 1.0 T-GDi 48V Connect iMT 2021 UK review

1 Tolman Talbot Sunbeam Lotus 2021 first drive review hero front

Talbot Sunbeam Lotus by Tolman Engineering 2021 UK review

1 Audi E tron GT 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Audi E-tron GT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Lamborghini Sian 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Lamborghini Sian 2021 review

1 Alpina XB7 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Alpina XB7 2021 UK review

1 Kia Stonic 48v 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia Stonic 1.0 T-GDi 48V Connect iMT 2021 UK review

1 Tolman Talbot Sunbeam Lotus 2021 first drive review hero front

Talbot Sunbeam Lotus by Tolman Engineering 2021 UK review

1 Audi E tron GT 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Audi E-tron GT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives