Lucid Air gains 1035bhp Grand Touring Performance model

The Lucid Air has gained a new Grand Touring Performance model that, the US electric vehicle manufacturer says, is the most powerful EV in North America.

The model is powered by dual electric motors producing a total output of 1035bhp for a 0-62mph sprint of just 2.6sec. The firm claims a range of up to 446 miles.

That’s an improvement over the already powerful, standard Grand Touring model, which has 819bhp and a 0-62mph time of 3.0sec. The Grand Touring also offers a slightly longer range than the Performance version, with a maximum claimed distance between charges of 516 miles.

Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of the Lucid Group, said: “Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance answers the strong demand we continue to see for higher-performance versions of the Lucid Air.

“The remarkable speed with which we are able to conceive and bring this model to market is possible only because of Lucid’s high degree of vertical integration and in-house production of our proprietary EV powertrain and battery pack technology.”

As standard, both the Grand Touring and the Grand Touring Performance are equipped with a glass canopy 'windscreen-roof', a 34.0in cockpit display with 5k resolution, heated front seats, LED headlights and more than 30 driver assistance features.

Each car sits on 21in wheels with bespoke Pirelli tyres, but the Performance model gains an exclusive alloy design. Five exterior colours are available: Stellar White, Cosmos Silver, Zenith Red, Infinite Black and Quantum Grey.

Both variants can charge at speeds of up to 350kW, which, Lucid claims, can add up to 300 miles in 21 minutes.

The Air Grand Touring Performance is priced from $179,000 (£137,000) in the US, where first deliveries are due to begin in June 2022. However, there are no plans to sell it in the UK.