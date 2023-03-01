Kia EV9 flagship SUV confirmed for mid-March reveal

Kia is priming its flagship EV9 electric SUV to be revealed this month ahead of its UK arrival as a competitor to the Range Rover.

Following a 44-month developmet, the EV9 is set to be the Korean brand's largest European model yet. It will sit at the top of its 'EV' range above the EV6, which launched in 2021.

Like the EV6, the flagship EV9 will sit on Kia's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which has been used on other cars like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Genesis GV60. It was previously captured undergoing hot- and cold-weather testing on European roads under heavy camoflauge.

Previewed as a concept earlier last year at Autombolity LA, Kia confirmed it would be targeting buyers of premium SUVs but the brand makes clear it doesn’t expect to sell the EV9 in great numbers, due to its size.

Despite the prototype seen testing being camouflaged, Kia's European design chief, Gregory Guillaume, described the concept as “a close preview” – although some aspects aren't expected to make it to production, including the rear-hinged rear doors and the lack of a B-pillar.

The new pictures of the SUV show off its significant size, wide front end and tailgate-width, horizontal headlights reminiscent of the Volvo EX90.

Moving to the side, its long, 3100mm wheelbase is evident, with the EV9’s size the largest that can be achieved on the E-GMP platform. This platform also has an 800V electrical architecture, enabling rapid-charging at rates of up to 350kW. With a 64kWh battery, cars supporting this architecture can charge from 20%-80% in a little over seven minutes.

Two specifications are expected to be available from launch including a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive range-topper and an entry-level variant fitted with a single motor powering the rear axle.