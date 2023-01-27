BACK TO ALL NEWS
Hybrid-only 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE to cost from £77,890
Hybrid-only 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE to cost from £77,890

Redesigned SUV and SUV-coupé adopt new electrified drivetrains and tech; coupé from £92,675
22 February 2023

The facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLE is set to go on sale in the UK with prices starting at £77,890 for the SUV in AMG line trim and rising to £92,675 for the Coupé equivalent, available only in AMG Line Premium Plus edition.

The mid-size luxury SUV will launch for a fourth generation some four-and-a-half years after the model was introduced. It receives the usual subtle design changes and gains tweaked engines available with petrol or diesel power - all of which now have some form of electrification.

Bound for UK deliveries in July, other updates to the BMW X5 and BMW X6 rivals include an updated Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) operating system with over-the-air software update functionality and new driver assistance systems.

Mercedes benz gle coupe front three quarter



Outside, the Mercedes-Benz GLE will receive a deeper, more angular front bumper with altered front and rear LED lights and a choice of new alloy designs. The SUV will be available in AMG line, AMG line Premium and Premium Plus, with the latter two priced from £83,140 and £88,390 respectively.

The GLE Coupé is only available in AMG Line Premium Plus edtion given its more sporting role in the line-up. This means subtle styling tweaks to the front bumper sit alongside a grille adorned with three-pointed star inserts, colour-coded wheelhouse cladding, uniquely styled sills as well as similarly altered headights and tail-lights to the more practical SUV equivalent.

Moving to the inside, all GLE models will recieve the same multifunction steering wheel from the S-Class featuring touch-sensitive buttons in the horizontal spokes, together with new colour and trim combinations.

The MBUX operating system has also been updated with new software, bringing the GLE more contemporary functions, including new camera views and information graphics for models specified with the optional Off-Road package.   

Mercedes benz gle interior 0

In terms of driver assistance systems, a more advanced version of the Mercedes-Benz Distronic active cruise control will be added alongisde a new Parking Package with 360deg camera support.

While maximum towing capacity remains at 3500kg, the optional Trailer Assistant has been given increased functionality, enabling it to automatically control the steering angle and be able to provide reverse manoeuvering at up to 90deg. This is done via controls in the 12.3in central touch display.

Also new to the GLE is Mercedes' Smart Home function. It networks the new SUV with a selected address using WLAN and sensors, allowing occupants to check if anyone is at their home via a “Hey Mercedes, is anyone at home?” spoken instruction. It also allows lights, blinds, heaters and other appliances to be operated remotely from the SUV.

Production at Mercedes' factory in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the facelifted GLE will be produced with a trio of mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines, as well as petrol-electric and diesel-electric plug-in hybrid drivetrains and an AMG powerplant in the successor to the range-topping GLE 63 S.

 Mercedes gle63 amg

In UK markets, the base GLE 300d uses the OM654 turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, with output reduced by 3bhp to 265bhp, with torque remaining the same at 406lb ft. As before, it's supported by a 48V integrated starter-generator (ISG), providing an additional 20bhp and 148lb ft.

The turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder diesel engine (OM656) in the GLE 400d adopts a 48V electrical system and mild-hybrid properties, giving rise to a new GLE 450d model. This develops an additional 36bhp at 362bhp, with torque extending by 37lb ft to 553lb ft. 

As with the four-cylinder diesel engine, ISG provides the reworked six with an added 20bhp and 148lb ft. It will also feature technology wherein the engine will switch off entirely at a coast for reasons of fuel efficiency. 

Mercedes benz gle amg side 0

The GLE 450 retains the same turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine (M256) as before, while receiving a 13bhp bump in power to 376bhp and retaining the same 369lb ft of torque.

The GLE 450 also benefits from 48V mild-hybrid properties, with an ISG delivering the engine an additional 20bhp and 148lb ft.

PHEV engines will be available from AMG line Premium trim and above. The GLE 400e PHEV uses Mercedes' latest turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. The unit, codenamed M254, replaces the 11-year-old M272 used by the preceding GLE 350e. Delivering 249bhp and 295lb ft of torque it's supported by an electric motor mounted on the gearbox, allowing for a 134bhp and 148lb ft power boost. This makes for an overall system output put at 375bhp – some 47bhp more than before – and 443lb ft.

The GLE 350de retains the same turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine (OM654) as before. It develops 194bhp and 325lb ft of torque, together with 134bhp and 325lb ft from the electric motor, for an overall system output of 329bhp and 553lb ft.

Mercedes benz gle coupe side

Both PHEVs receive a 31.2-kWh lithium ion battery. This is claimed to provide the GLE 400e with an electric-only range of between 57.2 and 65.3 miles and the GLE 350de between 55.3 and 65.3 miles. 

The more aerodynamic properties of the GLE 400e Coupé and GLE 350de Coupé enable them to deliver even more impressive electric-only ranges of between 58.4 and 67.7 miles on the WLTP test cycle. As before, Mercedes offers 60kW DC charging as an option.

Two AMG models will be introduced in the facelifted GLE line-up: the GLE 53 and GLE 63 S.

Mercedes benz gle amg bonnet

The 53 runs on a 429bhp version of the GLE 450’s turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine. This engine receives an additional 30lb ft of torque on its predecessor, with the figure now standing at 413lb. This is claimed to contribute to a 0.3sec lowering in the 0-62mph time to 5.0sec, along with a top speed limited to 155mph.

Car Review
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE 2018 review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

The more powerful 63 adopts AMG’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine with the same 604bhp and 627lb ft as the model it replaces, providing it with a 0-62mph time of 3.9sec and a governed top speed of 174mph.

Both AMG models feature 48V mild-hybrid properties with a gearbox-mounted electric motor providing an additional 20bhp and 148lb ft of torque in the GLE 53 and 21bhp and 184lb ft in the GLE 63.

Dozza 31 January 2023

Could MB cars get any less interesting to look at? Their interiors are just as hideous as the exteriors. Audi is by far the German brand that actually designs and builds nice cars. BMWs are a bit hit and miss. 

manicm 31 January 2023
Well the front is as grotesque as ever.
QuestionEverything 29 January 2023
I hope Mercedes drop the very dated & very tacky looking red & black upholstery options for cars in their range. It always look like it was chosen by a teenage boy from 1986. Very cheap & aftermarket looking.

