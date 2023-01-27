Hybrid-only 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE to cost from £77,890

The facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLE is set to go on sale in the UK with prices starting at £77,890 for the SUV in AMG line trim and rising to £92,675 for the Coupé equivalent, available only in AMG Line Premium Plus edition.

The mid-size luxury SUV will launch for a fourth generation some four-and-a-half years after the model was introduced. It receives the usual subtle design changes and gains tweaked engines available with petrol or diesel power - all of which now have some form of electrification.

Bound for UK deliveries in July, other updates to the BMW X5 and BMW X6 rivals include an updated Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) operating system with over-the-air software update functionality and new driver assistance systems.

Outside, the Mercedes-Benz GLE will receive a deeper, more angular front bumper with altered front and rear LED lights and a choice of new alloy designs. The SUV will be available in AMG line, AMG line Premium and Premium Plus, with the latter two priced from £83,140 and £88,390 respectively.

The GLE Coupé is only available in AMG Line Premium Plus edtion given its more sporting role in the line-up. This means subtle styling tweaks to the front bumper sit alongside a grille adorned with three-pointed star inserts, colour-coded wheelhouse cladding, uniquely styled sills as well as similarly altered headights and tail-lights to the more practical SUV equivalent.

Moving to the inside, all GLE models will recieve the same multifunction steering wheel from the S-Class featuring touch-sensitive buttons in the horizontal spokes, together with new colour and trim combinations.

The MBUX operating system has also been updated with new software, bringing the GLE more contemporary functions, including new camera views and information graphics for models specified with the optional Off-Road package.