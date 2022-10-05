Hennessey Velociraptor Bronco is 493bhp V6 off-roader

Hennessey, known for its outlandish tuning of popular American vehicles, has revealed its latest project: the Velociraptor Bronco.

The Texas-based company has uprated the Ford Bronco Raptor's 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine from 412bhp and 440lb ft to 493bhp and 550lb ft – a similar output to the old C7 Chevrolet Corvette.

It has given the SUV a new high-capacity intercooler for better air induction, tweaked its engine-management system to increase power and fitted a stainless-steel, low-flow exhaust.

The Velociraptor Bronco is expected to sprint from 0-62mph faster than the 5.6sec the Bronco Raptor can manage and could even push close to the 4.9sec time achieved by the Land Rover Defender V8.

The standard Bronco Raptor has off-road-focused features including a protective skidplate and higher ride height, and Hennessey has taken this a step further. It has fitted 18in wheels with 37-in off-road tyres, wide wheel-arch extensions, an exclusive bumper, a classic ‘bucking bronco’ livery and Velociraptor 500 badging.

The interior will include similar badging, albeit on the headrests to differentiate it from the normal car. This, alongside a plaque commemorating it being one of 200 units to be delivered in 2022/2023, sets it apart.

Prices for the Velociraptor Bronco start at $32,950 (£28,950) in addition to the $68,500 (£60,200) price of the standard Bronco Raptor.

US deliveries are primed to begin soon, although a date has yet to be confirmed. UK customers will need a grey import at present, although Hennessey said it's in talks with dealers here.

Other recent Hennessey projects include a 1012bhp six-wheeled Ram TRX pick-up truck named the Mammoth.