Hennessey reveals 1817bhp F5 Venom

Long-established US tuning company Hennessey has launched its first fully bespoke hypercar, with which it aims to break the road car speed record, thanks to a maximum in excess of 311mph.

First previewed with a styling model in 2018, the carbonfibre-bodied F5 Venom is differentiated from 2011’s ultra-low-volume Venom GT by utilising an in-house platform instead of a heavily modified Lotus chassis. Autocar has seen the first fully constructed car in the UK ahead of its dispatch to the US.

Hennessey claims the combination of an 1817bhp twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine and a 1360kg dry weight help make it one of the fastest road-legal cars in the world – possibly even the fastest. The company also predicts a 2.6sec 0-62mph time, a 4.7sec 0-124mph time and an 8.4sec 0-186mph time.

Named after the highest rating on the Fujita hurricane strength scale, the F5 Venom uses a carbonfibre monocoque, built by KS Composites in the UK, that weighs just 86kg naked. A rear tubular aluminium subframe contains a 6.6-litre overhead-valve Fury V8 built by Hennessey in Texas with a cast-iron block, aluminium heads, forged connecting rods and pistons and a crank and camshaft made from billet-steel. This is boosted by a pair of ball-bearing turbochargers with 3D-printed compressor housings that can deliver up to 1.58bar of boost.

In addition to the headline power figure, which is delivered at 8000rpm, Hennessey claims a torque peak of 1193lb ft, with at least 1000lb ft available from 2000rpm through to 8000rpm.

CEO John Hennessey says the use of a pushrod engine was due to the more compact dimensions and lower centre of gravity, as well as his company’s expertise in extracting power from them; Hennessey Performance Engineering already offers a twin-turbo 1200bhp upgrade for the C8 Chevrolet Corvette.

Power is delivered to the F5 Venom’s rear wheels by a CIMA seven-speed single-clutch automated transmission and a limited-slip differential.

The obvious differences between the production car and the concept are mostly aerodynamic, with the loss of the raised wing and the use of a substantially larger diffuser. Unusually for this class, there are no active aero elements.

Production director David Davis says the aim has been to create enough downforce for high-speed stability without creating excessive drag. The concept’s targeted 0.33Cd drag coefficient is now a still-respectable 0.39Cd.