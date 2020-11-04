GTO Engineering opens orders for Ferrari 250 GTO-inspired Moderna

British engineering firm and Ferrari specialist GTO Engineering is now taking orders for its latest Prancing Horse-inspired project.
Codenamed Moderna, it’s claimed to be a sub-1000kg, hand-built sports car “celebrating the best of 1960s motoring with modern and motorsport-derived engineering”. It follows up the firm’s new-build run of ’Ferrari’ 250 SWB Revival models previously announced, and is said to be nearing the production stage, with new renders giving a closer look at its final styling.
The new model, said to take learnings from GTO Engineering’s near three-decades of experience of building and looking after road and racing-spec Ferraris, uses a tubular steel chassis with aluminium subframes and an “F1-type-spec” carbonfibre body. The doors and bonnet will be aluminium, however.
Although not specifically mentioned, it’s clear from digital drawings that styling inspiration will be taken from the iconic Ferrari 250 GTO racer. However, it doesn’t appear to be a straight-up recreation, rather a reimagined modern version of that car with some tweaks, including a unique ‘double-bubble’ roof design. Modern details include an exhaust and lights “modernised with updated electrics and internals”.
The Moderna will be powered by a quad-cam V12 engine - another '60s Ferrari throwback - which is on the verge of being assembled for the first time. Capacity is undisclosed, but GTO has promised to “increase driver engagement” with a number of motorsport-inspired components.
It's estimated that each model will take 18 months to hand craft from GTO Engineering’s Berkshire base; 300 house of labour go into the engine alone, while each car can be tailored to the requirements of the owner.
No price has been detailed, but if the firm’s 250 SWB Revival is anything to go by, expect it to be in the high six figures.
Has anybody actually looked at a 250GTO before posting?
Has anybody actually looked at a 250GTO before posting here?
This is all 250SWB with a few vents that might remind one of the GTO...
Nobody blinked an eye at the Bamford SWB recreations, and nobody blinked an eye at the Mirage Automotive GT - do your research before posting... And for heaven's sake Autocar do yours!!!!
@ Mike Miles
.....stating the obvious comes to mind!
I think not
[quote=Mike Miles
Nobody blinked an eye at the Bamford SWB recreations, and nobody blinked an eye at the Mirage Automotive GT - do your research before posting... And for heaven's sake Autocar do yours!!!!
[/quote]
Oooh.....just what we all wanted - a knock-off replica Ferrari with a BMW engine. No thanks.
GTO Engineering 'Moderna'
It says a lot about the original design penned in the 60's that despite all the styling cues available to copy, the original is far prettier than this mongrel.
It looks as if someone has tried to squeeze in every styling lead from every notable 60's Italian classic into one entity.....even a double bubble roof!!!
Ferrari has already publicly threatened to crush all 250 GTO replicas, and whilst this isnt strictly a 'replica', this is stepping on slippery ground.
What about copyright anyway?
What about copyright anyway? Or is this licensed from Ferrari? Cant see Ferrari allowing an outside firm doing a reproduction.
Exactly!
There is no way this is licensed by Ferrari. Ferrari just does not do things like that.
While I think this, and, of course, the original 250SWB, are beautiful cars and I would be the first in the queue for one if I won the lottery (!), this is utterly pointless as Ferrari's lawyers will crush it before it sees the light of day.