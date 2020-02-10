Gordon Murray reveals new Motiv as autonomous urban solution

Gordon Murray Design (GMD) has unveiled an autonomous, electric and ultra-lightweight quadricycle that's claimed to meet new car crash safety requirements.
Called the Motiv, it has been launched as part of a consortium alongside Delta Motorsport and ItMoves. The single-seat pod is said to provide “significant cost savings and improved refinement” over similar concepts, thanks to Murray’s patented iStream Superlight construction process.
The 2.54m-long, 1.3m-wide Motiv is targeted for use as private city transport or last-mile deliveries and is “ready for immediate adaptation for driverless use”. Featuring a gullwing-style door to enhance accessibility, it can also be adapted to accommodate a wheelchair or a second seat. It will also be available in van-style commercial guise, with more than 1100 litres of load space claimed.
Silverstone-based Delta Motorsport developed the powertrain, which incorporates a 20kW electric motor and a 17.3kWh liquid-cooled battery pack for a range of about 62 miles, a 0-39mph acceleration time of 7.5sec and a top speed of 40mph. The battery can be charged from 20-80% capacity in 40 minutes and will offer 2.5 hours of continuous running time from a full charge.
A 450kg kerb weight is claimed without the battery, allowing the Motiv official quadricycle status. thanks to the extensive use of aluminium chassis, suspension and body components. GMD says this construction method reduces the amount of raw materials needed compared to conventional means of vehicle production and means the Motiv can use a smaller battery pack.
Despite the Motiv’s small stature, it has been designed to offer maximum interior space, with minimal intrusion from the propulsion, braking, suspension and steering systems. A designated workspace, a prominent 24in central display and the lack of a steering wheel show off the vehicle's autonomous potential.
Join the debate
streaky
When is anything going to go into production???
Surely Mr Murray himself must be frustrated by the fact that none of his ideas and prototypes, no matter how relevant and exciting, have ever reached production?
rare
What an utter monstrosity.
What an utter monstrosity.
I would rather walk.
androo
Sleeper
Uncannily similar to the cars of the future in the Woody Allen movie 'Sleeper'. Bigger windows needed.
manicm
The guy's a genius. Full stop
The guy's a genius. Full stop.
Deputy
View?
The principle is great but why have such small windows? Looks like a quick way to get travel sick with a self driving car!
Andy_Cowe
Lack of windows
Generally a good concept, but I'd want bigger windows to avoid motion sickness.
Add your comment