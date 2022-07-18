BACK TO ALL NEWS
German car modifier reveals sporty converted Rolls-Royce Cullinan
New 2023 Honda Civic Type R to be revealed this week

German car modifier reveals sporty converted Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Revised SUV, named the ‘Emperor’, has tweaked dynamics and power raised from 563bhp to 606bhp
News
2 mins read
18 July 2022

A German car designer has revealed a modified, wide-bodied version of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, with improved aerodynamics, carbonfibre detailing and uprated power. 

The revised Cullinan, which has been named the ‘Emperor’, has been hand-engineered by DMC Germany and also features a host of changes to its interior. 

Under the bonnet, the Cullinan has been equipped with a new sports exhaust and engine management system.

As a result, the engine's power has risen from 563bhp to 606bhp and torque from 626lb ft to 704lb ft. That means a 0-62mph time of 4.9sec, with a top speed of 175mph. 

On the outside, the Cullinan gains a redesigned front end with a carbonfibre bonnet. DMC has also added new wheel arches, which means the Emperor is 4cm wider than the standard car. 

The changes to the model’s dynamics continue with the addition of redesigned side skirts and a spoiler lip at the rear, which, DMC says, helps reduce lift at the rear axle. DMC has also fitted unique 24in multi-spoke wheels, 

Inside, the Emperor gains bright cherry red leather upholstery and polished red lacquer surfaces to match its exterior paint, as well as DMC branding on the floor mats and seats. 

Prices for the complete modification package have not been detailed, but DCM has listed individual prices for some of the parts.

The wheel-arch extensions, for example, are priced at $19,990 (£16,708), whereas the carbonfibre bonnet comes in at $13,490 (£11,275). Expect to pay up to $5490 (£4588) for the carbonfibre spoiler and up to $3290 (£2749) for the boot lid extension. 


DMC has a history of modifying cars with extravagant bodykits. The firm is also working on its own take on the Ferrari Roma, which, it says, will feature “aggressive tuning” to boost performance from 611bhp to 698bhp. 

Like the Cullinan, the Roma will also gain bespoke wheels and bespoke bodywork to add additional downforce and improve airflow. 

Citytiger 18 July 2022

Why would you?

Its a hideous Rolls Royce, which they have taken to a whole new level of hideousness, and are charging more for it. 

The Colonel 18 July 2022

I once had a Vauxhall Nova SRi in exactly that colour combo.  

Twickers 18 July 2022
That is hideous, pass the eye bleach !

Just because you CAN do a thing, doesn't mean you SHOULD.

