German car modifier reveals sporty converted Rolls-Royce Cullinan

A German car designer has revealed a modified, wide-bodied version of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, with improved aerodynamics, carbonfibre detailing and uprated power.

The revised Cullinan, which has been named the ‘Emperor’, has been hand-engineered by DMC Germany and also features a host of changes to its interior.

Under the bonnet, the Cullinan has been equipped with a new sports exhaust and engine management system.

As a result, the engine's power has risen from 563bhp to 606bhp and torque from 626lb ft to 704lb ft. That means a 0-62mph time of 4.9sec, with a top speed of 175mph.

On the outside, the Cullinan gains a redesigned front end with a carbonfibre bonnet. DMC has also added new wheel arches, which means the Emperor is 4cm wider than the standard car.

The changes to the model’s dynamics continue with the addition of redesigned side skirts and a spoiler lip at the rear, which, DMC says, helps reduce lift at the rear axle. DMC has also fitted unique 24in multi-spoke wheels,

Inside, the Emperor gains bright cherry red leather upholstery and polished red lacquer surfaces to match its exterior paint, as well as DMC branding on the floor mats and seats.

Prices for the complete modification package have not been detailed, but DCM has listed individual prices for some of the parts.

The wheel-arch extensions, for example, are priced at $19,990 (£16,708), whereas the carbonfibre bonnet comes in at $13,490 (£11,275). Expect to pay up to $5490 (£4588) for the carbonfibre spoiler and up to $3290 (£2749) for the boot lid extension.