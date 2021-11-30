BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Genesis G90 luxury saloon comes to Europe
UP NEXT
New Volvo EX30 Cross Country will be coming to UK

Genesis G90 luxury saloon comes to Europe

Korean flagship makes maiden European voyage after Goodwood unveiling; cars will be specifically tuned for region
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
13 July 2023

The new Genesis G90 has been shown at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, as the firm's flagship luxury saloon becomes available to buy in Europe for the first time.

As the Korean brand's range-topper, the G90 sports the Korean brand's 'Athletic Elegance' design language, with split LED headlamps, a clamshell bonnet, a boot-width LED rear light bar, clean shutlines and a prominent front grille.

The BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class rival is now available for customers to order in short- and long-wheelbase forms, with long-wheelbase cars offering 190mm more leg room than standard.

Related articles

The firm promises Euro-spec cars will have the "very best, and latest, technology, luxury, and safety equipment as standard on every European G90".

Customers will be able to choose between a four- and five-seat interior layout, with long-wheelbase cars offering four seats only. As standard, this layout comes with footrests and heating and ventilating for the seats.

Genesis G90 LWB Europe spec rear quarter static

Elsewhere inside, Korean-spec cars use a 12.3in infotainment touchscreen with a smaller screen mounted below for the HVAC controls. As standard, it also gets a 23-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system.

Genesis Motor Europe managing director Lawrence Hamilton said: “As you would expect from a Genesis flagship sedan, the G90 is something very special and we have built on that with this European edition. We have made a significant investment developing and fine-tuning the ride, dynamics and feel of the G90 to ensure it meets European tastes.”

Power comes from a 3.5-litre petrol V6 available in 375bhp and 409bhp guises, with the more powerful version boosted by an electric supercharger that draws energy from a 48V battery pack mounted where the spare wheel would be.

Genesis G90 LWB Europe spec rear seat extended

Advertisement

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Genesis G90 front lead

Genesis G90

Luxury flagship enters its second generation with more style and an electric supercharger

Read our review
Back to top
Car Review
Genesis G90
Genesis G90 front lead
Read our full road test review
Read more

Hyundai's luxury arm has given its flagship the sort of driving dynamics designed to satisfy customers who want to be driven and drive themselves, using chassis components that have been adapted for use on European roads to make it as comfortable and rewarding to drive as its rivals. When we first drove it in March, we were impressed by its road-holding in relation to its size and weight.

The G90 is currently available to buy in Germany and Switzerland, but there are currently no plans to bring it to the UK. Genesis has yet to release information on pricing.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
MaxTorque 2 December 2021
I think it's a great design - an original and refreshing take on the 3 box luxobarge shape.

It's far more interesting to look at than a Jaguar or Mercedes that's for sure

John Fox 30 November 2021

Not lookling like that it's not. Looks like a large budget car.

Peter Cavellini 30 November 2021

 It has the look of a Limo from the side view,especially in the dark colour,it looks huge too,I can't think the paying Public will want a car this size.

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives