Genesis G90 luxury saloon comes to Europe

The new Genesis G90 has been shown at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, as the firm's flagship luxury saloon becomes available to buy in Europe for the first time.

As the Korean brand's range-topper, the G90 sports the Korean brand's 'Athletic Elegance' design language, with split LED headlamps, a clamshell bonnet, a boot-width LED rear light bar, clean shutlines and a prominent front grille.

The BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class rival is now available for customers to order in short- and long-wheelbase forms, with long-wheelbase cars offering 190mm more leg room than standard.

The firm promises Euro-spec cars will have the "very best, and latest, technology, luxury, and safety equipment as standard on every European G90".

Customers will be able to choose between a four- and five-seat interior layout, with long-wheelbase cars offering four seats only. As standard, this layout comes with footrests and heating and ventilating for the seats.

Elsewhere inside, Korean-spec cars use a 12.3in infotainment touchscreen with a smaller screen mounted below for the HVAC controls. As standard, it also gets a 23-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system.

Genesis Motor Europe managing director Lawrence Hamilton said: “As you would expect from a Genesis flagship sedan, the G90 is something very special and we have built on that with this European edition. We have made a significant investment developing and fine-tuning the ride, dynamics and feel of the G90 to ensure it meets European tastes.”

Power comes from a 3.5-litre petrol V6 available in 375bhp and 409bhp guises, with the more powerful version boosted by an electric supercharger that draws energy from a 48V battery pack mounted where the spare wheel would be.