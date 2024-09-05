BACK TO ALL NEWS
Genesis G80 EV gets more range, more room and Chauffeur Mode

Korean brand reinvents luxury electric saloon to distinguish it from ICE sibling; will arrive in UK next year
Genesis has given its Electrified G80 saloon a hefty update by extending its wheelbase, adding a larger battery and refreshing its interior.

The updated model will arrive in the UK, and other global markets, next year, after first launching in the brand’s home market of Korea

The first-generation electric saloon arrived in 2021, spawned from the petrol-powered G80, itself Genesis’ best selling model globally, although it has never matched its sibling’s sales.

The Korean brand has, therefore, looked to distinguish the pair, positioning the EV as more of a limo. To do this, it has stretched it by 130mm to 3140mm, resulting in rear passengers getting an extra 83mm of legroom and 20mm more headroom.

Passenger comfort has also been increased, thanks to upgraded front and rear suspension bushings that reduce road vibrations and maintain driving stability. 

The new Chauffeur Mode extends this further, tuning the car for smoother acceleration and braking, as well as switching to an even softer suspension setting.

Inside, rear thrones can now be 14-way adjusted and can be reclined to a 40deg angle, window curtains have been fitted, and doors can be opened and closed via the press of a button. Ambient mood lamps have been added, along with a 17-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Changes are not just for the passengers, with the dash now dominated by a new 28in OLED infotainment screen, and a redesigned crystal-shaped shifter and new steering wheel added.

Additional range comes from the car’s new 95kWh battery, taken from sibling Kia’s EV9 SUV, that replaces the old 87kWh pack. UK range figures have yet to be announced, but expect it to surpass the EV9’s 349 mile range. The current Electrified G80 has a range of 323 miles.

Pricing for the current car begins in the UK at 69,905.

