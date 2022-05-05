BACK TO ALL NEWS
Fisker Ronin: five-seat GT lands 3 August with 600-mile range

Henrik Fisker previews "ultimate long-distance grand touring car", developed in UK
Felix Page
5 July 2023

American EV firm Fisker will unwrap its new Ronin grand tourer on 3 August, claiming it will tout a range of more than 600 miles and supercar levels of performance.

Posting a preview image to his personal Instagram account, company boss Henrik Fisker said the rakish new electric GT will be "super fast" and have "space for five". Claiming a range figure that would blow every current production EV out of the water, he branded it "the ultimate long-distance grand touring car". 

The Ronin was previously previewed as a four-seater, but clearly Fisker has added a third rear seat - and while it was earlier shown with the roof open, it looks like the final car will come with a folding hard top. Proportionally, it looks a close match for sporting EV saloons like the Porsche Taycan and Mercedes-AMG EQS 53, and it will clearly be visually linked to the Fisker Ocean SUV which recently entered production in Austria.

Responding to one commenter who questioned why he was previewing another model before the Ocean has started being produced at scale, Fisker hinted at the viability of his ambitious product roadmap: "We [have] already started deliveries of Ocean, and I prefer continuing developing our product plan along side all the other work we are doing.

"Everyone may not understand that right now, but they will in a few years when our other products start hitting the road."

Recently, it was announced that Fisker was pushing back the launch of its long-awaited Pear hatchback from 2024 to 2025, as a battery supply deal had yet to be officially inked. The first Ocean customers, meanwhile, have started taking delivery in the US ahead of a roll-out in Europe and the UK in the coming months.

Henrik Fisker previously revealed to Autocar that development of the Ronin – run by Fisker's new Magic Works facility in the UK, run by ex-Aston Martin special vehicles boss Dave King – is "a big challenge" because "it needs a unique, innovative, strong lower rocker structure to compensate for the lack of a B-pillar, to be able to sustain side impacts".

Fisker also confirmed to Autocar that the Ronin will target a range of 660 miles on the WLTP cycle – which does indeed surpass any production car currently on sale – while packing a tri-motor drivetrain that will get it from 0-60mph in less than two seconds. It is scheduled to enter production in the second half of 2024.

A fourth model will follow in 2025, but its design and positioning are still being finalised by company bosses.

Fisker project ronin teaser

Fisker added that the Ronin will be constructed using advanced, lightweight materials and focus on range, performance and overall driving experience. It will also feature active aerodynamics and an innovative battery design, with the pack integrated into the structure of the vehicle.

Fisker promises it will have the spirit of “a proper British sports car” and described it as “a redefinition of a luxury sports car of the future”.

It will feature unique doors and a vegan interior with an “advanced design”.

Henrik Fisker said: "The aim is to achieve the world's longest range for a production EV, combined with extremely high levels of performance. Project Ronin will be a showcase for our internal engineering, powertrain and software capabilities.”

Fisker plans to put one million EVs on the road between now and 2027 and will expand the company further to become a million-cars-per-year business beyond 2030.

Anton motorhead 5 July 2023
Is this another Fisker fantasy. It sure does look good, but as wmp pointed out in May 2022, the aim should be 300bhp, only half the range and a price around 40000. 0-62 in 2 makes no sense and is so sickening fast that nobody will enjoy the ride. Unfortunately this will most probably be very very expensive as that's where the big profits are for at small scale manufacturer. Unveiled in August this year and ready for sale before Christmas, but what year?
scrap 5 May 2022

Vaporware.

Theres a reason 4 door convertibles don't exist anymore, and it's impossible to see how this body style also gives you the longest range of all.

Just when I was starting to think the Ocean might actually be viable... the claims made for this concept stretch credibility.

abkq 5 May 2022

"Fisker plans to put one million EVs on the road between now and 2027 and will expand the company further to become a million-cars-per-year business beyond 2030" - 

Ego certainly isn't in short supply in start-up EV companies.

