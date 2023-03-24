First ride: 2023 Genesis G90

The Genesis G90 - a rival for the Audi A8, BMW 7 Series and Mercedes S-Class in terms of its size and luxury intentions - is being considered for potential sale in Europe.

While that still means it’s unlikely to make it to the UK - the cost of right-hand drive conversion likely to undermine any potential for profits - it does mean that it would battle for sales in Germany and Switzerland.

It’s certainly selling well in its home market of Korea; while Genesis doesn’t break down its sales numbers by model or region, it has admitted that the bulk of its sales in its seven years of existence to date, which will top a million cars later this year, are made in its home market; during a recent trip there this week the G90 was a regular sight on the roads.

That trip also provided a chance to spend many hours in the back of a G90 - where most owners will spend their time, as they are usually chauffeured around.

What strikes you first is just how much space there is back there, whether you are in the standard model or the gargantuan long wheelbase one, which adds a further 19cm to the car’s length and provides Rolls-Royce rivalling levels of legroom.

The materials, fit and finish are all top notch too. From the deep pile carpet on the floor through to massage seats and plump head cushions, the first impressions are very much on par with those of enjoying an S-Class, the current and long-time market leader, for the first time.

It really is that comfortable, and the experience is backed up by some superb technology, from the high-definition screen arrangements to the ultra-impressive 23-speaker stereo set-up, created in conjunction with Bang & Olufsen. Its performance is extraordinary and as good an expression of intent as you could wish for.

The G90 has plenty of shove, too, power provided by a 375bhp 3.5-litre petrol turbo, boosted to 409bhp when accompanied by the 48V supercharger system on the long wheelbase model. Along with its eight-speed auto ’box it is smooth and reasonably refined in normal use, it also provides prodigious acceleration when needed. You should expect sub 20mpg, however. Rear-wheel steering, meanwhile, helps manoeuvrability if you are dropped off in a tight spot, and stability, if you are weaving between lanes on the motorway.