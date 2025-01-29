BACK TO ALL NEWS
Fiat plots 4x4 version of new Grande Panda

Fiat CEO Olivier François says he is "committed" to a revival of the fan-favourite off-roader

Mark Tisshaw
News
2 mins read
29 January 2025

Fiat plans to launch a 4x4 version of its new Grande Panda, CEO Olivier François has revealed.

Speaking at a Car of the Year launch for the new supermini, François said the exact technical solution for the 4x4 was still being decided, along with whether it would be offered on the hybrid or electric version, or indeed both.

But the intent is there to launch such a car to further link the new Grande Panda to its 1980s namesake, he confirmed.

“Yes, we are committed to doing something and are studying it,” François said when asked as to his plans for a Panda with two driven axles. “We’re trying to find the solution and a way. The question is whether it should be an ICE 4x4 or an EV 4x4.

“We’re looking at solutions and how and when - but we get the point and would like to do something like it soon.”

François ruled out a seven-seat version of the Grande Panda and said the intent for larger models instead lies in productionising the two concepts shown last year, as part of a new range of models based on the same Smart Car platform as the Grande Panda.

A pure-combustion model will also be launched with a manual gearbox, but this is mainly focused on emerging markets as part of the Grande Panda’s global footprint.

François said he “expects this to come at Europe at some point” but is in no rush to bring it here, as his focus is on electrified versions, of which he is confident he can sell as many as Fiat can make, at least initially.

François added that Fiat’s return to the sub-4m part of the B-segment with a ‘utility vehicle’ like the Grande Panda, rather than a supermini like the old Punto, was because it had to have global appeal. The Grande Panda has that, whereas superminis are Europe-focused.

Mark Tisshaw

mark-tisshaw-autocar
Title: Editor

Mark is a journalist with more than a decade of top-level experience in the automotive industry. He first joined Autocar in 2009, having previously worked in local newspapers. He has held several roles at Autocar, including news editor, deputy editor, digital editor and his current position of editor, one he has held since 2017.

From this position he oversees all of Autocar’s content across the print magazine, autocar.co.uk website, social media, video, and podcast channels, as well as our recent launch, Autocar Business. Mark regularly interviews the very top global executives in the automotive industry, telling their stories and holding them to account, meeting them at shows and events around the world.

Mark is a Car of the Year juror, a prestigious annual award that Autocar is one of the main sponsors of. He has made media appearances on the likes of the BBC, and contributed to titles including What Car?Move Electric and Pistonheads, and has written a column for The Sun.

