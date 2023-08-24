BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Fiat 500e Gelateria is tiny electric ice cream van
UP NEXT
First drive: 2024 Porsche Panamera prototype

Fiat 500e Gelateria is tiny electric ice cream van

Old, diesel ice cream vans are under threat from clean air zones, but Fiat has a fun-sized solution
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
24 August 2023

The Fiat 500 has been transformed into "the world's smallest, zero-emission gelateria" in response to toughening emissions restrictions placed on diesel-burning ice cream vans in cites.

It has been developed in response to clean air zones being introduced in and around most UK cities, 14 of which are set to be operational by the end of next year.

Many existing ice cream vans are ageing commercial vehicles with non-compliant diesel engines, prompting demand for cleaner alternatives. 

Related articles

The London boroughs of Camden, Greenwich, and Westminster have banned or restricted the use of combusion-engined ice cream vans over excessive air and noise pollution; and expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone to encompass all 32 boroughs will come into effect on 29 August, meaning non-compliant vans will incur a charge of £12.50 per day anywhere within the M25.

Fiat UK boss Damien Dally said: “While the one-off Fiat 500e Gelateria Edition remains a one-off UK concept, based on the 500e Convertible, it is a zero-emission solution that demonstrates the car’s versatility in city environments. It’s small, compact and electric, styled with the brand’s Italian heritage in mind.”

Fiat’s one-off reworking of the 500 is said to be inspired by a "local Italian gelateria of the 1950s".

It swaps its rear seats for a pair of battery-powered freezers and is decorated with suitably jovial blue-and-white paintwork, plus the all-important folding roof and canopy. 

It also has bronze 'Gelateria' badging on the front wheel arch to single it out as a one-off creation.

Fiat has also developed a bespoke chime, which it says is inspired by the "operatic sounds of Italy".

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Fiat 500 electric 2022 road test review lead

Fiat 500 electric

Rather than take its pension, Fiat’s 65-year-old star car heads into the electric age

Read our review
Back to top
Car Review
Fiat 500 electric
1 Fiat 500 electric 2022 road test review lead
Read our full road test review
Read more

Inside, you will find deck chairs and enough freezer space to serve 300 people per day - a requirement bound by Fiat's research which found that 83% of Brits think "ice cream vans are a quintessential part of British culture".

It follows a list of one-off electric ice cream vans developed over the years, including one developed by Whitby Morrison that runs on an electric motor when it arrives at a location and a bespoke Nissan e-NV200 made by Mackies.

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives