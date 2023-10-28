BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ferrari 296 Challenge is 690bhp V6 customer racer
UP NEXT
Farewell, Audi R8: one last blast in the V10 legend

Ferrari 296 Challenge is 690bhp V6 customer racer

Firm’s latest racer ditches the road car’s hybrid powertrain; is much quicker than V8-engined 488 Challenge
Jonathan Bryce
News
3 mins read
28 October 2023

Ferrari has unveiled the 296 Challenge as a record-breaking, track-only edition of the 296 GTB which ditches the hybrid system for a pure-petrol V6 with 690bhp.

Presented at the 2023 Ferrari Finali, the firm's celebration of its involvement in motorsport, it is the latest in a series of Ferraris developed specifically for the firm's customer-only championship racing title, the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, and the first six-cylinder car to compete in the series.

On sale now at €318,000 (£276,851) before taxes, the 296 Challenge is the ninth racer developed for the series, replacing the V8-engined 488 Challenge. 

Related articles

Speaking at the unveiling, head of Ferrari Challenge, Andrea Mladosic, said it was a "giant leap from the analogical to the digital era". It will make its debut in the 2024 season of Ferrari Challenge, with its first race taking place in April in North America, before it comes to Europe in May

The racer forgoes the 296’s electrified powertrain, drawing its power solely from a race-modified version of the standard car’s 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 - the first V6 used by a Ferrari race car outside of Formula 1 since the 1960s. 

Total output is rated at 690bhp - claimed to be a new power record for Ferrari’s racing series, while torque is rated at 545lb ft. 

When asked why the firm decided to remove the engine's hybrid element, Ferrari's non-homologated vehicle leader Manuela Cecconi said: "We de-hybridised in favour of weight and ease of use for track work."

Ferrari said the removal of the hybrid system resulted in a weight cut of 140kg, the 296 Challenge weighing in at 1330kg.

The weight reduction has also been helped by the use of carbonfibre, which, according to Cecconi, is only used "where there is a clear difference in structure, performance, and weight”.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Ferrari 296 GTB RT 2023 Lead

Ferrari 296 GTB

Latest in long line of fabulous Ferraris gains EV ability but loses nothing of its drivability. Another benchmark

Read our review
Back to top

Following on from cars such as the F355 Challenge, F430 Challenge, and 488 Challenge, which it replaces, its specification closely relates to that of the 296 GT3 which made its debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona at the beginning of 2023.

As with the non-homologated racers that have gone before, aerodynamics have been a core focus for the engineering programme, resulting in downforce figures that are said to be unheard of in Ferrari's race series - mostly achieved through a carbonfibre, body-width rear spoiler that sits higher than the roofline. 

At 155mph, the 296 Challenge generates 870kg of downforce when its spoiler is extended to its most severe angle. For context, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS generates 860kg of downforce at 177mph.

Cecconi added: "We gave it maximum downforce and minimum sensitivity to make the car as predictable as possible during the different dynamic conditions of the track".

It is said to generate 18% more downforce than the preceding 488 Evo Challenge, and laps Mugello a whole two seconds quicker. 

Its top speed is said to be slower than the preceding 488 Evo Challenge, but Ferrari says it counters this by being faster through corners.

Car Review
Ferrari 296 GTB
1 Ferrari 296 GTB RT 2023 Lead
Read our full road test review
Read more

Stopping power comes from a braking system adapted and improved over the road-going 296's, called ABS EVO Track, it features carbon-ceramic discs developed by Brembo specifically for the racing market, and chosen for their durability and resistance to wear. Ferrari claim the discs are three times longer-lasting than those of the 488 Evo Challenge, and the pads twice as long lasting.

Advertisement
Back to top

Its overall dynamics and on-track behaviour have been developed to give the car as much rear-end precision as possible to make it more accessible to the customers who will purchase it.

used Ferrari 296 GTB cars for sale

Ferrari 296 3.0T V6 7.45kWh F1 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2023
£299,995
80miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
2
Ferrari 296 GTB 3.0T V6 7.45kWh F1 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2023
£269,990
83miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
2
Ferrari 296 GTB 3.0T V6 7.45kWh F1 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2022
£299,995
95miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
2
Ferrari 296 GTB 3.0T V6 7.45kWh F1 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2023
£289,995
150miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
2
Ferrari 296 GTB 3.0T V6 7.45kWh F1 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2023
£268,950
243miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
2
Ferrari 296 GTB 3.0T V6 7.45kWh F1 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2023
£256,950
454miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
2
Ferrari 296 GTB 3.0T V6 7.45kWh F1 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2023
£269,900
532miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
2
Ferrari 296 GTB 3.0T V6 7.45kWh F1 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2023
£269,950
720miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
2
Ferrari 296 GTB 3.0T V6 7.45kWh F1 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2023
£269,995
900miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
2
Next
Prev
View all 21 cars
Powerd By
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 28 October 2023

Think this could be a bargain?, compared to some of its competitors it's positively cheap!, it's not a seven figure car, it looks understated for what it is , wouldn't mind a passenger ride,any offers?

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives