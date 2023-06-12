F1 culture to inform Aston Martin road cars, says firm's tech boss

Roberto Fedeli joined Aston Martin as chief technology officer a year ago.

The Italian enjoyed a 26-year career at Ferrari, which culminated in him leading development of the LaFerrari hypercar, then held roles at BMW and FCA. He came to Aston Martin to be reunited with Amedeo Felisa, who was joining as CEO – the same role he had held at Ferrari in Fedeli’s time there.

The first car developed under him at Aston Martin, where he oversees a team of around 800 engineers as chief technology officer, was the new DB12.

What was your brief from chairman Lawrence Stroll when you arrived at Aston Martin a year ago? And how have you found your initial experience?

"I was briefed by Lawrence to change the products according to the new DNA of the brand. This so-called intensity-driven new definition of the brand had to be defined better in terms of the technology and the specification of the parts in the vehicle.

"The team was created a year ago, with a good mix of young talent. Aston Martin has a lot of young talent, and I've promoted more responsibility to them, listening to them and giving them opportunities to give freshness to our development, processes and products. Together with guys with luxury experience already, we’re building an interesting team with young talent and experience.

"My target for this year is around the engagement, interest and commitment of this team to do their best, to talk with each other, to think about the products with no politics or time-wasting, just jumping each day to get better.

"It’s the culture of the F1 team: each day you work to gain a tenth on the competition. We’ve also started looking around us, considering ourselves not just an island but comparing to our competitors with the target to be the best.

"We have a lot of products coming. Everything we learn in the products, the methodology, processes and working together will be seen on different products coming."