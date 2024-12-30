Everything that will definitely, maybe happen in the car world in 2025

How will the automotive industry change in 2025? There's only one way to find out...

Seer of seers, prognosticator of prognosticators, James Attwood has returned from his vision quest to tell us how 2025 will unfold:

January

Stellantis begins its search to find a permanent replacement for CEO Carlos Tavares following his surprise resignation in December 2024 by posting a job ad in the Peterborough Evening Telegraph. One early application arrives at Stellantis HQ in a cello case, sent from a Mr C Ghosn. It is quickly rejected.

In a sensational marketing deal, Suzuki launches a new special edition of its supermini backed by one of the planet’s biggest musical artists. The new Suzuki Taylor Swift proves phenomenally popular, even though it is only sold in the UK for seven days at Suzuki’s Wembley dealership.

February

“We’re still committed to motor shows,” says Renault boss Luca de Meo, announcing the firm will have a major stand at Geneva. With the city’s motor show having been cancelled, Renault’s events team snaps up a spot at Geneva farmers’ market.

The new Twingo proves popular but is overshadowed by a neighbouring stall selling organic brie hand-rolled on the thighs of a gruff, beret-wearing French agricultural worker.

Fernando Alonso is despondent after Aston Martin struggles for pace in pre-season Formula 1 testing. “We need a miracle,” he says, facing a season at the back of the grid. Lewis Hamilton is less fatalistic, saying: “It’s a dream to finally drive for Ferrari.”

March

F1 design legend Adrian Newey starts his new job at Aston Martin Racing on 1 March. While munching on a sandwich during a break in his induction programme, he makes a few suggestions to improve the office lunch trolley. It is soon capable of lapping the entire building in 37 seconds.