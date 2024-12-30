BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Everything that will definitely, maybe happen in the car world in 2025
UP NEXT
The news stories that shaped the car industry this year

Everything that will definitely, maybe happen in the car world in 2025

Autocar's James Attwood explains how 2025 might unfold for the motoring industry...

James Attwood
News
6 mins read
30 December 2024

How will the automotive industry change in 2025? There's only one way to find out... 

Seer of seers, prognosticator of prognosticators, James Attwood has returned from his vision quest to tell us how 2025 will unfold:

January

Stellantis begins its search to find a permanent replacement for CEO Carlos Tavares following his surprise resignation in December 2024 by posting a job ad in the Peterborough Evening Telegraph. One early application arrives at Stellantis HQ in a cello case, sent from a Mr C Ghosn. It is quickly rejected.

Related articles

In a sensational marketing deal, Suzuki launches a new special edition of its supermini backed by one of the planet’s biggest musical artists. The new Suzuki Taylor Swift proves phenomenally popular, even though it is only sold in the UK for seven days at Suzuki’s Wembley dealership.

February

“We’re still committed to motor shows,” says Renault boss Luca de Meo, announcing the firm will have a major stand at Geneva. With the city’s motor show having been cancelled, Renault’s events team snaps up a spot at Geneva farmers’ market.

The new Twingo proves popular but is overshadowed by a neighbouring stall selling organic brie hand-rolled on the thighs of a gruff, beret-wearing French agricultural worker.

Fernando Alonso is despondent after Aston Martin struggles for pace in pre-season Formula 1 testing. “We need a miracle,” he says, facing a season at the back of the grid. Lewis Hamilton is less fatalistic, saying: “It’s a dream to finally drive for Ferrari.”

March

F1 design legend Adrian Newey starts his new job at Aston Martin Racing on 1 March. While munching on a sandwich during a break in his induction programme, he makes a few suggestions to improve the office lunch trolley. It is soon capable of lapping the entire building in 37 seconds.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Tesla Cybertruck review 2024 01 front tracking
Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla Cybertruck
Ferrari FF
Used Ferrari FF 2011-2016 review
8
Used Ferrari FF 2011-2016 review
jeep wrangler review 2024 01 cornering front
Jeep Wrangler
8
Jeep Wrangler
Volvo EX90 review 2024 01
Volvo EX90
6
Volvo EX90
peugeot e 308 review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-308
7
Peugeot e-308

View all car reviews

Back to top

Following its spat with Alfa Romeo over the name of the Italian-made-in-Poland Milano, the Italian government demands that Ford change the name of the Capri since it’s not actually made in the seaside town. Ford hastily secures a sponsorship deal with a drinks firm and renames it the Capri-Sun. Orange is now the only paint option.

Fernando Alonso dominates the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in an Aston Martin racer lightly fettled by Adrian Newey. An emotional Lewis Hamilton finishes a distant sixth, saying: “Did I say it was my dream to drive for Ferrari? I actually meant Britain’s Ferrari...”

April

In a surprise move, former prime minister Rishi Sunak applies to be the next boss of Stellantis. Bizarrely, he insists on holding his job interview outside without wearing a coat despite a torrential downpour. Predictably, his application is thoroughly rejected.

The UK government finally responds to calls to equalise the VAT paid on home and public EV chargers. But instead of cutting the public EV charging VAT rate to 5%, chancellor Rachel Reeves instead hikes the rate of domestic electricity to 20%. “Careful what you wish for,” says Reeves, before muttering something about being prepared to make unpopular decisions.

May

Former England manager Gareth Southgate emerges as a contender to lead Stellantis. The company is attracted by his strong track record but ultimately decides not to hire him due to fears that while they’d regularly reach the final of the Car of the Year Award, they’d never actually win the thing.

Advertisement
Back to top

Skoda announces that it will follow up the Kamiq and Kyaq with a new SUV called the Kardashianq, which will be sold with Kim, Kylie and Kendall variants. The range proves an instant hit, even though nobody over the age of 40 is entirely sure what it does.

June

After the 'success' of the lane-keeping and speed limit alarms, the European Union issues new safety regulations for passenger cars. These include an "Everything's Alright" warning bong that must sound every three seconds when the car detects hazards.

Thankfully, it can be quickly deactivated by pressing up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, Start.

During their comeback tour, Oasis surprises the world by revealing it will launch a new affordable EV. The band initially announces it will cost £10,000, but thanks to dynamic pricing, that soon rises to £50,000... sorry, £100,000... hang on, £200,000. One angry fan says: "If I had that much money, I'd get a Rolls with it."

July

Adrian Newey pops into Aston Martin's road car design studio in Gaydon for a sneak peek at the next-gen DBX. He suggests a few minor tweaks, including a double diffuser, which enables the SUV to generate more downforce than the gravitational pull of Saturn.

Eager to attract potential foreign investment, the UK government announces that, in return for at least pretending to consider building a factory here, any car manufacturer can name future products after any British location they fancy.

Alfa Romeo immediately announces that the Junior will now be called the Milton Keynes, although the firm insists that the Keynes is silent.

August

Expanding its deal with Taylor Swift, Suzuki announces plans to work with the singer to re-release new versions of all its old models.

The revived Jimmy (Taylor's Version) again receives criticism for its poor on-road manners, but while haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate, fans love its genuine Shake It Off-road ability.

Elon Musk expresses interest in becoming the new boss of Stellantis, posting on X that taking the role would accelerate his plans to conquer the world with an army of robots... sorry, save humanity through his cutting-edge technology.

Advertisement
Back to top

September

The UK government finally clarifies plans to ban the sale of ICE cars. Only zero-emission vehicles can be sold after 2030, although hybrids will be exempt until 2035 provided they can drive at least 30 miles on electric power, are sold with a pair of furry dice, feature two vowels in their name, and are painted blue or pink.

Except on Thursdays, every third Sunday, and International Talk Like a Pirate Day.

October

Lord Sugar is interviewed for the Stellantis job, vowing to utilise technology developed for the Amstrad CPC 464 home computer to transform the firm. In the end, his assessment exercise goes badly, with Sugar saying: "It was a bloody mess. I'm fired."

Adrian Newey is invited to the film set of the upcoming 007 movie to see James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 up close. He suggests a few minor tweaks to improve its performance.

The movie proves disastrous because none of the villains' cars can keep up with the new James Bond supercar, and the planned seven-minute car chase sequence ends after just 30 seconds.

November

Following the arrival of the new Aceman to join the Countryman, Mini reveals details of its next new machine.

The Mini Pac-Man will be an ultra-compact model designed for strong handling on narrow lanes, with a radical motor that's powered by sucking up coloured dots left lying in the road.

Advertisement
Back to top

Euro NCAP raises concerns that it performs badly in collisions with ghosts.

December

Subaru launches a brazen new advertising campaign in a bid to stop losing customers to Suzuki, suggesting that what Taylor Swift fans really want is a larger electric SUV. Swifties aren’t convinced, with one saying: "We are never, ever, ever, getting that Solterra."

Stellantis finally announces that it has chosen a new leader – one with extensive experience of heading up a diverse team, a track record of resilience under extreme pressure, and a colourful attitude.

Unfortunately, it is quickly pointed out that Ryder from Paw Patrol is actually a fictional cartoon character. Stellantis’s HR department wearily prepares to start a new job search...

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar's acting magazine editor. Having served in that role since June 2023, he is in charge of the day-to-day running of the world's oldest car magazine, and regularly interviews some of the biggest names in the industry to secure news and features, such as his world exclusive look into production of Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used cars for sale

 Audi Q5 2.0 TFSI 45 Sport S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£22,495
27,800miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot E-2008 50kWh GT Auto 5dr
2020
£14,000
36,617miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A3 2.0 TDI Sport S Tronic Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2013
£6,595
80,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover Defender 110 2.0 SD4 SE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£46,995
32,836miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz E Class 2.1 E220 CDI AMG Sport G-Tronic+ Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2014
£6,595
117,748miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz SLK 2.1 SLK250 CDI AMG Sport G-Tronic+ Euro 5 (s/s) 2dr
2015
£8,995
69,322miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 TD4 SE Tech Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£14,895
61,800miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW X2 2.0 20i M Sport DCT SDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£15,595
71,080miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW X1 2.0 25d XLine Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£13,495
67,421miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
catnip 30 December 2024

Its a change to read something light-hearted, without any references to "design language", "lighting signatures", no "nods" to classic models or gobbledygook quotes from industry executives. But I must admit all the Taylor Swift references didn't mean anything to me, I'm obviously not as "down with the kids" as Mr Attwood.

Latest Reviews

Tesla Cybertruck review 2024 01 front tracking
Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla Cybertruck
Ferrari FF
Used Ferrari FF 2011-2016 review
8
Used Ferrari FF 2011-2016 review
jeep wrangler review 2024 01 cornering front
Jeep Wrangler
8
Jeep Wrangler
Volvo EX90 review 2024 01
Volvo EX90
6
Volvo EX90
peugeot e 308 review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-308
7
Peugeot e-308

View all car reviews